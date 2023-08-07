Joe Rogan Sides Ex-UFC Star as Jake Paul Offers $1,000,000+ to Fight Bradley Martyn: “He’ll Beat the Sh*t Out of…”

Fitness YouTuber Bradley Martyn has been all over the internet recently. So much so that he also caught the attention of Joe Rogan and even Jake Paul. However, that hasn’t been for good reasons. Martyn has recently been widely criticized for challenging professional boxers and MMA fighters to a street fight. This started when he challenged Devin Haney to a street fight and claimed that he will be able to beat the boxing world champion.

Later, Martyn did the same with Nate Diaz, who appeared on his show. During the show, he also claimed that he would like to see Diaz knockout Jake Paul in their fight, which took place last weekend.

Upon hearing Bradley Martyn’s comments, Jake Paul offered the fitness YouTuber $1 million for a street fight against former UFC star Mike Perry. Reacting to the same, Joe Rogan has now chimed in with his opinion on the matter.

What did Joe Rogan say about Bradley Martyn’s potential street fight against Mike Perry?

During a recent episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC color commentator gave his thoughts on what would happen if Bradley Martyn ever fought Mike Perry in a street fight.

Rogan got to know about the fight and Paul’s offer through his guest, Brendan Schaub, on the JRE podcast. While suggesting that Mike Perry would easily beat the 260lb fitness YouTuber, Joe Rogan said:

“Oh, he’ll beat the sh*t out of Bradley.”

It’s safe to say that Joe Rogan isn’t giving Bradley Martyn any chance against Mike Perry. It is worth noting that Perry is an exceptional striker. Following his departure from the UFC, he joined the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and has been quite successful.

The same just goes to show the toughness of the former UFC star and it certainly cannot be taken lightly. However, this is not the only thing Rogan talked about. The UFC veteran commentator also touched upon a recent boxing match between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz.

Rogan reacts to Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

The UFC color commentator recently reacted to the highly anticipated fight between Nate Diaz and Jake Paul. While Diaz was making his pro-boxing debut, it was the seventh professional fight of Paul’s career.

At the end of a 10-round scrap, Jake Paul managed to win the fight via unanimous decision and Nate Diaz once again impressed everyone with his insane cardio. Speaking of the same, Joe Rogan spoke about the two potentially fighting each other again in MMA.

While claiming that an MMA fight between the two will make more money than their boxing fight, Joe Rogan said:

“Wow! I’ll tell you what. That sets up an MMA fight for sure. For sure! If they wanna do it and make more money, that makes it very interesting. That sets up an MMA fight for sure.”

Interestingly, Paul has a whopping $10 million offer for Nate Diaz for an MMA bout. Also, Diaz seemed interested in it as he said in the post-fight. However, it is yet not sure if the fight will take place.