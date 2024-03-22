UFC Veteran Points ‘Communication Gap’ With Dana White Hindering Conor McGregor’s Return to UFC

The noted UFC icon Conor McGregor’s interviews indicated that he might postpone his return even further than his previously mentioned timeline of June 2024. About a couple of months back, the Irish native expressed his frustration towards the UFC authorities, who were delaying scheduling his return. McGregor had expressed his desire to compete in various matchups back then. But none of them materialized. Recently, the noted UFC veterans, Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen appeared on the ‘Good Guy Bad Guy‘ podcast and counted that McGregor’s ventures could’ve materialized if he talked to the UFC head honcho himself.

It was ‘The American Gangster’ who counted McGregor’s failed endeavors within this period. He mentioned that McGregor initially wanted to fight Michael Chandler at 185 lbs, then he came up with the names of Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz for a fight. But Sonnen opined that none of these fights materialized since they were all third-party offers “from an agent”.

This is where Cormier added what McGregor could’ve done to get a better degree of assurance regarding the materialization of his targeted fights. ‘DC’ said,

“If Conor McGregor wants to fight, he can just call Dana and say, ‘Hey, I’m in. June, International Fight Week, book me and Chandler, I’m down.’ He has the ability to reach out to the boss directly. But instead, he’s going through the team.”

Well, there’s another matchup that ‘Mystic Mac’ wanted to get into as well. But he would’ve needed to step inside the boxing ring once more for the same. However, the fight is expected to garner a massive number of eyeballs if it happens.

Will Conor McGregor step inside the boxing ring to face Manny Pacquiao?

McGregor was present at the Kindom Arena in Riyadh on December 23, 2023 to witness the encounter between the noted Anthony Joshua and Otto Walin. It was at this event that McGregor mentioned lots of people in Saudi Arabia wanted him to box the legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao.

Avid combat sports fans may also know that McGregor has a history of bad blood with Pacquiao. A few years back, both of their promotions agreed to a two-fight deal. Still, Pacquiao’s side violated the terms and ended up getting sued by McGregor’s promotion.

But ‘The Notorious’ needs to get in touch with the actual bosses instead of agents to make his fights happen. Looking at his fame today, it’s hard to imagine that anyone will turn him down if he approaches the correct authorities to organize a fight featuring him.