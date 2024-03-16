Ryan Garcia Threatens Legal Action Against NYC Commission Over Alleged Free Speech Infringement

Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney was supposed to be one of the biggest fights of the year. After months of back and forth, two of the biggest names in boxing agreed to a fight. However, the excitement for the fight quickly died down after Ryan Garcia started showing a side of him that left fans and pundits concerned. Garcia’s questionable posts on social media over the past few weeks have prompted the New York Athletic Commission to ask for a mental health evaluation. However, that is not something Garcia is okay with.

‘King’ took to social media to share his thoughts on the commission, asking him to take a mental health evaluation. Not only did he not think it was unfair, but the 25-year-old went on aggressive and threatened legal action against the commission. He said,

“I am going to sue the NYC commission and I am saying this: why? They’re trying to challenge me for a mental evaluation. I said okay, what is your premises for a mental evaluation? ‘Well, your tweets and your posts’. I said is it not my US constitutional right to have free speech?. So because I am tweeting what I am tweeting, that is the premises for a mental evaluation?. So now you trying to mess with my constitutional rights? Now I am going to sue you. I am going to sue you for defamation.”

The fight between Garcia and Haney is set to take place on April 20th, 2024. There is still a little over a month to go for the fight. However, given Garcia’s recent behavior, it would not be surprising if the fight was called off together.

Ryan Garcia is in a downward spiral

It seems as though the former champion is struggling mentally, heading into one of the biggest fights of his life. Things took a turn for the worse out of nowhere. Garcia suddenly started posting questionable tweets and videos on Twitter, which raised alarm bells. At first, it was discounted as a one-off.

However, the behavior has become increasingly common and almost an everyday occurrence now. Garcia has threatened to expose the illuminati, Tupac Shakur’s killer, and much more.

It does not seem as though Garcia is getting sufficient care from the surrounding people. While there is no news of the fight being called off, Garcia is seriously suffering, and entering a ring in such a state will not be a good outcome for anyone involved.