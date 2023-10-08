As Conor McGregor Nears Return, UFC HOF Pleads Not To ‘Duck’ Michael Chandler

The MMA community eagerly awaits the return of one of UFC’s greatest superstars, Conor McGregor. The Irishman’s anticipated comeback fight after the 2021 leg break injury loss to Dustin Poirier could be slated for 2024. While several fighters have expressed interest in facing him, none seem more likely than lightweight sensation Michael Chandler. UFC even centered Season 31 of TUF around the potential showdown between ‘The Notorious’ and Chandler. However, their bout has yet to materialize. In the meantime, during a recent ESPN MMA segment, a UFC Hall of Famer has implored Conor McGregor not to avoid the Michael Chandler matchup.

Advertisement

TUF Season 31 aired from May to August with the goal of confirming a fight date during the show’s run. The failure to do so has sparked considerable speculation about a potential showdown between McGregor and Chandler.

Meanwhile, the Irishman has entertained the idea of a Nate Diaz trilogy, a Bare Knuckle fight with KSI, and a potential UFC showdown with Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje. However, the retired UFC legend expressed dissatisfaction regarding this and has urged ‘The Notorious’ to fight Chandler inside the octagon.

Advertisement

UFC legend pleads Conor McGregor to fight Michael Chandler

In a recent segment of ESPN MMA’s ‘DC and RC’, former UFC double division champion Daniel Cormier discussed the possibility of Conor McGregor’s comeback fight.

During their conversation about a potential matchup for McGregor, Cormier expressed a strong desire to see McGregor face off against Chandler. He urged ‘The Notorious‘ to step into the octagon with the former title contender, Chandler. He said:

“Please Conor McGregor! Please fight Michael Chandler, bro. Like please don’t do this to Mike, don’t take this fight from Mike, man. Mike has been waiting and waiting… Mike would be crushed, bro. Mike has been waiting for this Conor McGregor payday. He [Michael Chandler] said he’s going to fight Conor McGregor in a fun way, to knock him out. A fun fight for the fans.“

Despite several potential matchups for the Irishman, Chandler maintains strong confidence that McGregor will face him in his comeback fight.

Advertisement

Chandler is confident about the McGregor fight

The Irishman has been out of action since his defeat at UFC 264 in August, 2021. A few months ago, he hinted at a December 2023 return in a now-deleted Tweet. However, the speculation proved to be unfounded as no official date has been set for his comeback bout.

UFC President Dana White has recently confirmed that ‘The Notorious’ has submitted his documents to USADA, marking a significant step forward in his potential return.

During a conversation with Ariel Helwani on MMA Hour, Michael Chandler shared his views on the Irishman’s return, expressing his belief that if McGregor returns to the octagon, it will likely be for a bout against him. Otherwise, he might not make a comeback to the UFC at all.

Fans eagerly await McGregor’s UFC return, yearning to see him step into the octagon regardless of his opponent. While analysts and UFC officials are hopeful that it will be against Chandler, nothing can be guaranteed and it remains to be seen whom the Irishman will fight.