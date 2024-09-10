Jon Jones Acknowledges Stephen Curry’s Faith-Driven Methods for Tackling Challenges: ‘Through Christ I Get Strength’

Jon Jones is a very religious man, so when he saw Stephen Curry talk about god, he couldn’t help but share it with his audience. Curry is the greatest shooter the game of NBA has ever seen, who also revolutionized the game by incorporating more three-point shots instead of driving in for a 2-pointer. While it’s taken years to work to get there, the Golden State Warrior credits all his success to the court to God.

While on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the NBA legend spoke about his favorite verse in the bible, Philippians 4:13: ‘For I can do everything through Christ, who gives me strength‘.

Curry has this verse in his Instagram bio as well as every pair of shoes he has ever worn in a basketball game. And UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has now acknowledged the NBA great by posting this interview on his Instagram story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Late Show (@colbertlateshow)

In the interview, Stephen Curry spoke about how the verse is what gives him motivation and purpose. Anytime he is doubting himself he reads the verse to help him get back on the right path.

Jones has often claimed to have had a very similar relation with religion. In fact, ‘Bones’ has the very same verse from the Bible tattooed on his chest. It is his favorite verse from the Bible as well, which is why he could relate with Curry.

To put it in perspective, the first thing that came out of ‘Bones’ mouth after becoming the UFC heavyweight champion was to give thanks to god.

Jon Jones Celebrates Heavyweight Title Win with Deep Gratitude to God

When Jones came back after a break of three years from the octagon and took on Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 for the vacant heavyweight title, it was a time of great uncertainty. He had been accused of ducking Francis Ngannou while putting on weight to move to the heavyweight division, only to return when the Cameroonian had left the company.

Cyril Gane was widely being considered the biggest threat in the division and Jones… well, nobody knew how he would fare in a weight class he’s never fought in before. And it had been 3 years since he had actually stepped into an octagon to fight.

But then Jon Jones being Jon Jones, won dominantly. And following the easy victory, during his octagon interview with Joe Rogan he praised God for tit.

“First and foremost, you know what’s coming. I gotta give thanks to my lord and savior Jesus Christ. Without him, I would have never made it this far.”

He then thanked all the fans that prayed for him ahead of his fight. He also stated that he could feel them very strongly leading up to fight week.

Jones will count on the prayers of the fans once again, when he comes back to defend his title later this year against Stipe Miocic.