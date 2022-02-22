“The Grudge Match” : Covington vs Masvidal at UFC 272

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will square off at UFC 272 on March 5, bringing one of the UFC’s most vehement rivalries to a close. The main event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is a welterweight fight.

“Chaos” vs “Gamebred”

Jorge Masvidal ‘ Gamebred'(35-15) is one of the most popular fighters in the UFC. He hasn’t competed since losing a welterweight championship battle to Kamaru Usman by knockout at UFC 261 in April. Masvidal has fought Usman in his last two fights. In July 2020, he was defeated by the champion by unanimous decision.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jorge Masvidal (@gamebredfighter)

While, Colby Covington ‘Chaos’ (16-3) is also coming off a loss to Usman in his most recent fight. The 33-year-old has also lost to Usman twice, both by decision. ‘Chaos’ last victorycame over Tyron Woodley.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by colbycovington (@colbycovmma)

Masvidal and Covington were teammates at American Top Team in South Florida, and they even lived together for a while. In 2018, the two fell out, and Covington left ATT in 2020.

Both were known to carry the strongest bond before the UFC title came into picture, as the duo fight for the No.1 rank welterweight contender to challenge for the title.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by colbycovington (@colbycovmma)

Also read: ‘I will just smash him with my skills and power’: Khamzat Chimaev doesn’t see Gilbert Burns as a real challenge.