“He spoke sh*t about his children and his wife” – Dana White says he understands why Jorge Masvidal attacked Colby Covington

Dana White is strictly against outside outrage but in the case of Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington, he is not surprised.

White measured for the first time on Friday with allegations of Masvidal’s attack, in which he struck his rival Covington in the face and broke his tooth.

See Jorge is charged with battery and criminal offense and is in prison right now.

“First of all, I have never condoned violence and my boys fought alone on the streets or did so,” White said, on the Pat McAfee Show. “On the flip side, when you deal with a guy like Jorge Masvidal and you start talking about his family. All these fights listen up, say what you want to say about me, you hate me. You think I’m ugly, you think I’m stupid – whatever my thing. When you start talking about human families, to another level, man. “

The trash talk that preceded the big UFC 272 event between Covington and Masvidal was personal, especially considering the history of the two fighters as former friends and training partners.

“When you talk about people’s families and you come out of a restaurant, you better be prepared for a guy like Jorge Masvidal to attack you.” White said. “I mean, are you scared? He spoke sh*t about his children and his wife. Do you think that he will never do that? He will surely do that. ”

“… You have to understand that these guys are actually friends and coaching partners. So now they know the details about each other, about each other’s lives, about each other’s families. There is something called f *cking man code. Most of these young, naughty guys these days don’t know about it – but they need to learn about it. “

Will there ever be a Rematch?

White did not comment on whether the two could fight again in the future. He has revealed that if Khamzat Chimaev defeats Gilbert Burns in UFC 273, the former could face Covington next. But nothing as of now has been confirmed yet.

The promotion has not yet revealed its plans for Masvidal. During the trial, Masvidal will appear in court on April 21 for the first time.

