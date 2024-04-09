mobile app bar

Harddit Bedi
Published

Jon Jones’ Ex-Training Partner Speculates Immediate Action From Dana White and Co. Over Drug Tester’s Allegations

Jul 12, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Jon Jones arrives on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Brendan Schaub has put forward his take on the Jon Jones fiasco. Jones is dominating the headlines in the MMA world, but not for the best reasons. The UFC heavyweight champion is accused of assaulting and threatening an anti-dopping agent who came to his house for drug testing. However, following the incident, ‘Bones’ has denied any such allegations. In addition, to substantiate his claims, the UFC heavyweight king released a video of him cooperating with those agents and they appeared to be friendly with each other.

Witnessing the video, Jones’ ex-training partner, Brendan Schaub, weighed in on the situation. According to him, there is a formidable case to be made against the allegations made by the anti-doping agents. Subsequently, he predicted that the UFC might intervene and figure out if there is any foul play on the part of those agents. On his YouTube channel, Schaub said,

“I bet you the UFC—We’ll see how long she has a job right or we’ll see how she might keep her job she sure probably not going to be working with the UFC fighters you just can’t have it.” 

Schaub’s opinion becomes highly relevant given the fact that he has been an UFC insider in the past and is well-versed in the operations of the company. That being said, this entire debacle keeps getting worse with time as Jones got frustrated and lashed out at the media.

A frustrated Jon Jones calls out mainstream media

Following the aforementioned allegations made public, certain media outlets claimed that he was arrested on those allegations. However, that was not factually correct and Jones made it a point to call out the misinformation. On his X account, Jones addressed those reports and claimed that he was a free man. He said,

“I wanted to address some misinformation that has been circulating this morning. I woke up to false reports that I had been arrested. I have not been arrested. In fact, I am currently in Texas with my daughters at a volleyball tournament.”

Soon after the fallout, ‘Bones’ has received backing from the likes of Chael Sonnen and Sean O’Malley. However, it is only with time that he can prove his innocence and remove this black eye from his reputation.

