Jon Jones Injury Update: UFC Champion Talks About Recovery and Potential Return

Souvik Roy
|Published January 09, 2024

Feb 8, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Jon Jones (red gloves) fights Dominick Reyes (not pictured) during UFC 247 at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Things are seemingly not going right for Jon Jones. UFC fans were disheartened when the noted UFC heavyweight champ, Jon Jones pulled out of UFC 295 because of a pectoral tendon injury. Fortunately, reports suggested that Jones had undergone the required surgery successfully in October 2023 and was preparing for a comeback. But recently, ‘Bones’ gave out another update that might shock several fans. He informed that he had gone for another surgery recently despite being in the recovery period for the previous one.

It was the UFC head honcho, Dana White, who revealed that ‘Bones’ had to pull out of his UFC 295 fight due to a pectoral tendon tear. Jones’ doctor informed him that it would take him months to recover from his injury.

This is why the UFC heavyweight champ decided to go for an elbow surgery as well. Jones also revealed that his elbow surgery won’t cause an extension in the timeline of his recovery.

The UFC heavyweight champ shared a video to his Instagram story where he was heard saying:

“Back out here in California with Dr. [Neal] ElAttrache, this time instead of doing a pec repair, we are working on my left elbow. I’m actually about one hour off the table. We had a two-hour surgery shaving down some bone spurs. The good news is it’s about a 10-week healing process, and I’m out for months anyway, because of this pec surgery, so I thought I’d just kill two birds and get this elbow taken care of once and for all.”

Bones also revealed in his Instagram story that the elbow surgery would take about 10 weeks to recover. But, several sources are predicting that he won’t be able to get back to the octagon till the middle of this year due to the pectoral tendon surgery. However, the UFC authorities may look to set another grand PPV event if Jones announces his comeback in the middle of this year.

The UFC might think of featuring Jon Jones and Conor McGregor in the same event

The year 2024 began with the noted UFC star Conor McGregor‘s announcement about his UFC comeback. The 35-year-old Irishman stated that he will be making his comeback on 29 June this year against his scheduled rival, Michael Chandler. But it’s also being speculated that Jones might make his UFC return at the same time as well.

Now the UFC head honcho, Dana White, has already talked about making this year a grand one for the fans. The authorities might plan another big UFC PPV featuring the returns of the two noted icons, Jon Jones and Conor McGregor, on the same night. It won’t be wrong to say that Dana White and co. will walk away with filled pockets if they manage to organize such a UFC PPV.

