“Irish vs. Russia”: Sean O’Malley Suggests UFC Sell Potential Umar Fight as Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov 2

Sean O’Malley is looking forward to fighting with Umar Nurmagomedov. The champ is currently taking some well-deserved rest following his dominant victory at the UFC 299. O’Malley believes a fight between himself and Nurmagomedov would do big numbers. The cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov is a rising contender in the bantamweight division and is looking to replicate the success of ‘The Eagle’. However, he has not fought any notable names yet.

On the contrary, after settling the scores with Vera, Sean O’Malley is currently looking for his next title defense as he looks to clear out his division of all the contenders so he can move up in weight. In a recent interview with Michael Bisping on his YouTube channel, the champ spoke about how the UFC should sell the fight between him and Umar Nurmagomedov. He said,

“But Umar Nurmagomedov, they could just sell that fight, Irish vs. Russia, Khabib Conor 2 at 35 (135 lbs). It would be f*cking huge, and like I said, that’s what I’m here for.”

The Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor rivalry is one of the most historic rivalries in the UFC. The pair gripped the attention of fight fans all over the world. With Sean O’Malley being called the second-coming of Conor McGregor, and Umar Nurmagomedov training under ‘The Eagle’, the fight could definitely be a rehash of that old rivalry. Interestingly, Umar has also expressed his interest to face off with ‘Suga’.

‘Sugar’ then spoke about what motivates him to fight now. The champ does not need to earn any more money, so there’s only one thing that motivates him.

Sean O’Malley reveals his motivation for achieving ‘greatness’

Sean O’Malley is back in his property in Arizona spending time with his wife and daughter. The champ is recuperating from UFC 299 and stated it is the easiest post-fight week of his life. ‘Sugar’ spoke about how he has earned enough money that he doesn’t need to work again. So now, there is only one thing that motivates him to keep fighting. Reflecting on the same, O’Malley said,

“I don’t have to ever work or fight or do anything ever again. So my motivation now is greatness, is chasing legendary status.”

Sean O’Malley stated that it was not something he cared about earlier. He was indifferent to creating a ‘legacy’. However, now that he is so close to it, he wants it now more than ever. The champ is looking to surpass Conor McGregor in terms of fame and success. Surely, if he really wants to do it ‘Suga’ has a long way to go and has time on his side.

At just 29, he has a lot of years of fighting left in him that he will look to make the most of. For now, he needs to find an opponent for his next title defense.