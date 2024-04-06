UFC Fans Defend Dana White’s Promotion Amidst MMA Reporter’s Rants, Calling for PFL’s Expansion to Tackle Monopoly

Over the past two decades, Dana White and the UFC have enjoyed complete control over the MMA landscape. Based on most financial metrics, the UFC is the biggest and the most successful MMA promotion in the world. While other promotions are struggling massively, the UFC has been posting 10-figure revenue figures. Needless to say, this deters competition from flourishing in the market.

Amidst such a scenario, a veteran journalist’s call to support competing promotions was answered by fans who explained how other promotions can compete with the UFC. To the dismay of MMA reporter Aaron Bronsteter, there was no coverage regarding the first PFL event of the year. He even put out a tweet addressing the situation, stating,

“It was very disheartening to see how few of my colleagues seemed to care about the first PFL event of the year. The PFL’s growth is important to the industry and for fighters to have additional options for their earning potential. Is there a solution?”

Needless to say, fans soon chimed in with their own solutions to grow some interest in the PFL and its event. Here are some of the best responses to Bronsteter’s tweets.

Tackling the bull by its horns, one fan bluntly said, “Have better fighters.”



At the same time, Will Harris of Anatomy of a Fighter provided a detailed answer saying, “Needs better marketing. Donn Davis needs to let someone else do it. We don’t need to see him on Helwani’s show every week telling us how they are number 2 and this and that.”

Unfortunately, it seemed like some were disappointed with the PFL’s production as one stated, “Have better a better product and more will watch. Great fighters in pfl but the production is horrible”



Interestingly, it seemed like the quality of fighters was a common complaint as another fan exclaimed, “Ex UFC 0-5 run fighters who were cut are your champs and you wonder why.”

Likewise, the production quality also faced quite a few criticisms with one user commenting, “Production quality is severely lacking in PFL. I love the PFL but it just comes off as a B league when watching it”



Unfortunately, while the other promotions struggle for views, Dana White-led UFC has big plans for 2024.

Dana White and the UFC achieve record-breaking success in 2023

2023 has been a year of massive financial success for the world leader in MMA. According to reports, the UFC generated approximately $1.3 billion in revenue, a 13% increase from 2022. Moreover, based on the events lined up this year, it seems like UFC might surpass that number in 2024. UFC 300 as well as the return of Conor McGregor and John Jones are a few major events that can push this number higher.



In addition to this, the UFC is also entering new markets such as Saudi Arabia, as the first Middle East event is planned for later this year. While the UFC continues to consolidate its position as the leader, it will interesting to see how the other promotions try to stay relevant.