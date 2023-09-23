“I Think $1,200,000…”: Francis Ngannou Reveals UFC Cost Him Lucrative Deal Worth More Than His Fight Purse

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is widely regarded as one of the leading MMA promotions across the globe. The UFC has transformed the lives of several MMA fighters by providing them with the platform to become superstars. Despite this, the UFC remains under constant criticism by a section of the MMA community because of the fighter’s pay and sponsorship issues. During his recent appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience MMA Show, former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou revealed something similar. He stated that he had lost a staggering $1.2 million sponsorship deal, which was more than he had ever earned from a fight.

One might say that things are looking up for ‘The Predator’ since his departure from the UFC. He’s seizing the opportunity to chase his boxing dreams, with a reported $10 million payout for his debut fight against Tyson Fury on October 28th in Saudi Arabia. In addition, the Cameroonian-French heavyweight has inked one of the most lucrative deals ever for MMA fighters with PFL. However, he is still disappointed about the loss of a significant crypto wallet sponsorship deal.

Francis Ngannou revealed the UFC cost him a $1.2 million sponsorship deal

Francis Ngannou was featured on episode #146 of the JRE MMA podcast hosted by Joe Rogan. They talked about various topics in the episode, including Ngannou leaving UFC, contract discussions, and a potential fight with Jon Jones.

‘The Predator’ revealed that he was offered a huge sponsorship deal from an undisclosed crypto wallet. However, UFC signed a deal with crypto.com which put an end to the heavyweight’s sponsorship offer. He said:

“After the Stipe [Miocic] fight I had a deal on the table for over a million dollars for a cryptocurrency wallet. So I was going to have like, I think $1.2 million which is the money that I never had in the fight. I was going to have that in the sponsorship and the deal was this close to signing and then they announced the crypto.com deal. And then the party pulled off“

