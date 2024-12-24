Jon Jones Quietly Brags About Surpassing Francis Ngannou’s UFC Heavyweight Championship Reigns

Jon Jones, the reigning UFC heavyweight champ took to Instagram to quietly flex on former rival Francis Ngannou, celebrating his 659th day with the title – a subtle nod to the fact that he’s now tied Ngannou’s record for longest reign as heavyweight king.

Jones didn’t make a big deal of it, but fans caught on quick.

Jones shared a graphic that showed him tied with Ngannou on the number of days as the ‘undisputed’ champion. What is even more interesting is that they share the same opponents in their last two fights.

Jon Jones on Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/LGSF9ARFhd — MMAFanatic (@FanaticMma10) December 24, 2024



Of course, Jones’ rein as the undisputed champion is mired in controversy. Since his move to the heavyweight division, he has had about 2 fights in almost 2 years. The first one was a title fight against Ciryl Gane, which he won in under 3 minutes. But then he got injured and had to sit out of action for a year.

In his absence, Tom Aspinall took charge and won the interim title to keep the division moving. Legally, upon Jones’ return, the two should have fought to unify the title. But Jones hasn’t been too eager to fight a younger athletically gifted athlete.

He would instead go for the biggest money fight, which at this point, would be light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

“Let’s be honest, money’s a big part of it,” Jones told Alex Gonzalez.

“But I love fighting too – the history, the legacy, all of it. It’s about more than just the cash.”

Jones says Dana White once told him not to worry – the money would always come. And so far, it has. As a matter of fact, when he laid his conditions for the Aspinall fight to actualize, White told the press not worry about Jones’ purse. Jones has always been paid well, he claimed.

In the meantime, while Jones chases the bag, his PFL counterpart has shut the doors on a mega fight.

Ngannou done chasing Jones superfight

For years, MMA fans have dreamed about a showdown between Ngannou and Jones. With Ngannou dominating the UFC heavyweight scene from 2015 to 2022 and Jones keeping an eye on the division, it felt inevitable. But even after Ngannou left for the PFL in 2023, the “what ifs” haven’t stopped – and Ngannou’s had enough.

Talking to ‘Seconds Out’, Ngannou gave props to Jones for his win over Miocic but shut down any hope of them meeting in the cage. “I don’t know why people keep asking – it’s been four years,” he said.

“If it happens, cool. If not, whatever.”

The fight almost happened while they were both in the UFC, but disagreements over pay got in the way. Now, Ngannou’s focused elsewhere. He’s already boxed Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua and recently knocked out Renan Ferreira in MMA. At this point, he is the only true undisputed lineal heavyweight champion in mixed martial arts.