Team Khabib’s Coach Says If Islam Makhachev and Jon Jones Are Out, Ilia Topuria and Two other fighters Take Over P4P Throne

The pound-for-pound debate in MMA is like trying to pick the best song of all time—everyone’s got an opinion, and no one’s ever really wrong. Most fans will agree that Islam Makhachev and Jon Jones are sitting comfortably at the top of that mountain, but ask who truly deserves the number one spot, and you’ll start a never-ending argument.

But what if both of them were suddenly out of the picture? That’s exactly the scenario longtime AKA coach Javier Mendez recently explored, and according to him, there are three names ready to step up and claim that throne.

“The next one I would say would be, Merab, Ilia and Dricus. Those are my three if you’re taking Jon and Islam out”, he said on an episode of the ‘Javier & Mo Show’.

All three are or have been world champions in their weight classes and present compelling cases for the top spot. Topuria boasts an unblemished record and has achieved remarkable victories, including becoming the first fighter to knock out both Alexander Volkanovski (UFC 298) and Max Holloway (UFC 308).

Du Plessis has made waves in the middleweight division, securing the championship and defending it with a decisive win over Sean Strickland at UFC 312, extending his UFC winning streak to nine.

Meanwhile, Dvalishvili has demonstrated dominance in the bantamweight class, with a 15-fight winning streak that includes victories over top-tier opponents like Sean O’Malley (UFC 306), Henry Cejudo (UFC 298), and Umar Nurmagomedov (UFC 311), solidifying his position as one of the greatest bantamweights.

Each fighter’s unique achievements and consistent performances make them strong contenders for the pound-for-pound throne.​ However, since both Jones and Islam are still around, none of these other contenders even look like they could close in on them.

And as far as the competition between the two, Mendez makes a strong case as to why he feels his pupil deserves the number one spot over the apple of Dana White’s eye.

Makhachev trumps Jones, feels Mendez

UFC CEO Dana White has made it clear he thinks Jon Jones is the guy—case closed. But not everyone agrees, especially Makhachev’s coach, Mendez.

Mendez recently sounded off, pointing out that Jones has only fought twice in the last four years.

“If he were active, different story,” Mendez said. “But he hasn’t been. Islam has fought eight times in that span—against killers.”

He specifically called out Makhachev’s fights against top-tier opponents like Volkanovski, who was ranked pound-for-pound No. 1 at the time.

Since Volkanovski, Islam has also taken on Dustin Poirier and beat him at his own game by outstriking him before putting him out with a D’Arce choke.

In the 5 rounds they fought at UFC 302 last year, Islam had 147 strikes to Poirier’s 104, including 88 significant strikes compared to the challenger’s 74.

For a grappler to be able to do that is no easy feat. Besides, Islam’s style of fighting is highly creative and adaptive and would translate well into each weight class- which is the essence of the P4P debate.

Mendez also wants people to understand that he’s not saying Jon wasn’t one of the greatest ever—he just doesn’t think he’s currently the best.

“That’s what people confuse,” he said. “Pound-for-pound is about right now.”