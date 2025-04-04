Tom Aspinall Is a Tougher Puzzle for Jon Jones to Solve Than Alex Pereira, Feels Javier Mendez

Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall is one of those matchups that just feels inevitable—two supremely skilled heavyweights on a collision course. But as with many fantasy fights, reality has a way of getting in the way. Between injuries, timing, and shifting priorities, the bout has yet to materialize. AKA coach Javier Mendez believes its because Jones is still betting all his money on Alex Pereira.

In the lead up to UFC 309 last year, Jones had turned his gaze toward a blockbuster clash with Pereira, a fight that would no doubt generate huge buzz (and even bigger pay-per-view numbers). But not everyone is buying into that route.

According to longtime AKA coach Javier Mendez, there’s a reason Jones is more eager to fight Pereira—and it’s not just the money. In Mendez’s eyes, Pereira is a much easier stylistic matchup.

“There’s a lot that goes into it,” Mendez explained in an episode of his podcast.

“Like, when Aspinall was calling for the fight, Jon was kind of brushing it off. He had his eyes on Pereira—that’s who he really wanted. But then Pereira didn’t win, so now Jon’s back at square one. He was banking on Pereira moving up to heavyweight”, he explained.

Mendez broke it down further, saying Pereira’s monotonous fighting style would be a handicap against Jones.

“He’d take that fight in a heartbeat—it’s a great matchup for him. But with Aspinall, it’s different. That’s a tricky fight. Stylistically, it’s more complicated, so Jon probably wants more time to prepare for that one”, added coach Mendez.

“Sure, if you throw a big paycheck at him, he’ll take the fight. But with Aspinall, it’s more about doing it the right way. He wants the time to get ready for a challenge like that”, he said in response to Jones asking six months to prepare for Aspinall.

It also doesn’t help that Aspinall has only fought for under 41 minutes in the 18 professional MMA fights he’s had. So, there’s literally no knowledge about his weakness or strengths that Jones can hone in on.

In the midst of all this, UFC boss Dana White has had some pretty positive updates to share with the fans.

Dana White on Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall

White is doing his best to calm the storm around what could be the biggest UFC fight of 2025.

Ever since Jones stopped Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 last November, fans have been waiting for an official announcement, but months later, there’s still no date—and Aspinall has made it clear he’s getting bored of the wait.

Still, White isn’t sweating it. While in England, ahead of UFC London, he addressed the elephant in the room – “The fight’s going to happen,” he said. “It’s just a matter of when, and getting it signed and done.”

White insisted there’s no behind-the-scenes drama or logistics holding things up. It’s more about tying up the final details before they can make it official.

“It’s done, but not done enough to sit here and give you a date,” he had said, asking fans to be patient.