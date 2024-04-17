Jorge Masvidal Snubs Jake Paul Fight, Citing Disrespect for Dana White and Co. Eyes Logan Paul Instead

Jorge Masvidal retired from UFC in 2023, but the itch to perform in front of the crowd once again led to a boxing bout against Nate Diaz getting announced last month. After the fight had become official, reports of Masvidal considering a battle with Jake Paul started emerging. The Miami native, however, snubbed this idea.

Jake Paul has taken several shots at UFC boss Dana White in the past, which Masvidal labeled the primary reason behind his apprehension to work with him. Instead, he could fight Jake’s brother Logan Paul. During his promotion leading up to the Diaz fight, Seconds Out interviewed Masvidal. He said,

“Not with Jake Paul, it’s a hundred percent more likely with Logan Paul…Jake has said some not-pleasant things about Dana White and also about the UFC, so UFC’s basically said f*ck you.”

Masvidal, calls himself the biggest draw in the organization’s history. He claimed that they asked him not to fight Jake Paul, known as ‘The Problem Child’. Logan Paul, on the other hand, is earning several plaudits because of the work he is putting in with the WWE.

Jake, meanwhile, has bigger problems to deal with in his life right now. On June 20th, he will take on Mike Tyson, one of the greatest boxers of all time, who is coming out of retirement for this fight.

Former fighters like Masvidal may have not stepped into the Octagon to compete for a very long time. But they haven’t lost touch with the sport. After Max Holloway’s UFC 300 exploits, the 39-year-old had something very interesting to say.

Jorge Masvidal advises Max Holloway’s opponents

Like millions worldwide, Masvidal was paying close attention to the UFC 300 fight between Holloway and Justin Gaethje. The duo put up a show, treating the audience to one of the greatest finishes to a match ever and Masvidal had something important to say to Holloway’s future opponents.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani for The MMA Hour, Masvidal warned fighters about Holloway:

“When that dude points to the ground, whoever the f*ck you are, you become an Olympic track sprinter. Do the opposite. Don’t f*cking engage.”

Jorge Masvidal went on to call Max Holloway everybody’s favorite fighter, even claiming that UFC fighters themselves loved watching Holloway fight.

Masvidal, who was a BMF champion himself, understands the importance and prestige of the title. He feels that Holloway, who is currently the champion, understands “the code of the BMF”.

This is high praise coming from someone who is a former competitor in the same organization and weight class. Holloway has truly transcended all boundaries with his performance.