“Just Stupid”: Paddy Pimblett Envisions Himself ‘Manhandling’ Ilia Topuria at 155 Lbs

Ilia Topuria making the jump to 155 pounds after just two title defenses might have rung some alarm bells at 155 lbs, but Paddy Pimblett isn’t losing any sleep over it. In fact, he’s already imagining how a fight between them would go—and in his mind, it’s not even competitive.

Pimblett, who has had beef with Topuria in the past, thinks the featherweight champ is making a “stupid” decision by moving up and believes he would manhandle him if they ever shared the octagon.

While Pimblett isn’t sure why Topuria is leaving 145 so soon, he’s more than ready to welcome him to lightweight—with a statement win. Ot should be noted that this is not a one-sided beef. Back in 2022, Paddy had thrown some hand sanitizer at Topuria at a London hotel, and the Spaniard has been itching to return the favor and then some.

So, it doesn’t really come as a surprise to see the Scouser question Topuria’s decision. “I thought he was going to defend,” Pimblett said, referring to Topuria’s promise that Volk would be the next in line for a title shot. Interestingly, Volk is fighting for the title against Diego Lopes!

But Pimblett remains unconvinced about Topuria’s credentials.

“He’s only defended the belt once. I know he’s knocked a lot of people out, but let’s be real—against Volk, he had just recovered from a head kick and getting knocked out by Islam. If they fought again, I think it would be a different fight.”, Pimblett added citing confidence in Volk’s abilities.

“I don’t get why he’s moved up. He’s tiny. He’s not even a big featherweight,” he added. “If he fights Islam, he’s getting manhandled and submitted.”, the newly ranked lightweight commented.

Not just this, Paddy also believes if Topuria were to fight him, the result would not be much different.

When asked about in an interview, he said, “I think I will also manhandle him. Anyone who he has ever fought has just had a boxing match with him which is just stupid.”.

Further dissecting Topuria’s style, Paddy added, “He has got good boxing, he has got power in his hands. We will have to see how the power transfers up to 155. If I fought him, I would just kick him around the cage, until I took him down and submit him.”

Well, those are fighting words. And to be fair to Paddy, he’s been able to back them up. However, it remains to be seen if he can walk the talk in May, when former Bellator Champion Michael Chandler meets him across the octagon at UFC 314.

Pimblett aims for a red panty night

Paddy Pimblett sees his UFC 314 fight against Michael Chandler as more than just a big opportunity—it’s his ticket to something even bigger.

Since making his UFC debut in 2021 with a first-round knockout over Luigi Vendramini, hd has become one of the most popular fighters in the game.

After racking up six straight UFC wins, including dominant performances over veterans Tony Ferguson and King Green, he now gets his biggest test yet: an opportunity to make a serious jump in the rankings.

But Pimblett isn’t just looking to beat Chandler—he wants to take his spot as Conor McGregor’s comeback fight.

Originally, Chandler was supposed to fight McGregor at UFC 303 after the two coached The Ultimate Fighter together. However, between McGregor’s delays and legal troubles, the fight never happened, leaving Chandler sidelined for nearly two years.

He finally returned at UFC 309, losing a rematch to Charles Oliveira, and now faces Pimblett to stay active.

“Sounds very tasty,” he told Round Eight Boxing, Paddy referring to the possibility of a fight with the Irishman. “A lot of people have already said, ‘Beat Chandler, take the McGregor fight.’ Obviously, it’s the biggest fight in the sport.”

Paddy sure has some lofty dreams. Whether he can wake up and turn them into reality is another matter altogether.