Chael Sonnen Puts Dustin Poirier Alongside Conor McGregor and the Diaz Brothers on UFC Legends Island

‘Legend’ is perhaps the most overused word in sport in 2025, followed by ‘GOAT’. However, some athletes, through the virtue of everything they have given to the sport, do belong on those lists. According to UFC veteran Chael Sonnen, it’s not about wins or losses, titles or championship rings, it’s more about how these athletes have transcended the sport and become more. And that is exactly why he believes Dustin Poirier belongs right up there

Poirier has been fighting in the UFC since 2011. So, it’s been almost 15 years and the Lafayette, Louisiana native has kept on winning. Sure, there have been a few losses to forget and title fights that didn’t go anywhere but can you imagine, in the 31 fights he’s had in the octagon, Poirier has never been on a losing streak.

For Sonnen, though it’s more than that. It’s about how Poirier has become a cultural icon, someone fans latch on to, whether he is fighting or not. Speaking about the subject on the Good Guy/Bad Guy podcast, Sonnen said,

“Yes, I do think that he (Dustin) lives on that Legends Island. I think we’ve got Conor McGregor out there…..I believe that both the Diaz brothers still live on that Island, and I believe that Dustin has made his way out there.”

Both McGrgeor and the Diaz brothers also have fan followings that have followed them from the octagon to their personal lives. McGregor more so. The ‘Mystic Mac’ has leveraged his stardom as a fighter to build an empire for himself back home in Ireland, with pubs and whiskeys adding to his brand value.

However, while Sonnen believes Poirier deserves a spot among these figures, Daniel Cormier sees things differently.

Cormier points out that Poirier, at this stage of his career, is still an active and elite-level competitor rather than just a fan-favorite legend. Well, to be precise, Cormier doesn’t just disagree with Sonnen about Poirier being referred to as a legend, but rather the company Chael is putting him with.

Dustin still wins, has no place with McGregor, claims DC

Cormier appeared almost disrespected when Sonnen placed Poirier on UFC Legends Island. ‘The Diamond’, but ‘DC’ does not think Poirier should be on that Island,

“I don’t know that Dustin wants to live there….You just listed a whole bunch of dudes that have a cult following, that don’t win.”

Cormier’s statement isn’t particularly one to savor but he’s not wrong. Jorge Masvidal, Nick, and Nate Diaz, despite their legendary status, can only be considered journeymen. Now, McGregor has had more success in the UFC than the average person. However, despite winning two titles in two weight divisions, McGregor has never defended them. His peak even though, it was higher than anybody has ever had in the sport, was only for a very small amount of time.

His fall was just as steep and quick.

This is not to say, Poirier doesn’t lose. Dustin is going to retire, having failed to capture the undisputed lightweight title thrice in his career. He’s lost when it has mattered the most. Perhaps it has something to do with how he handles pressure or the fact that those three fights have been against the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov, the pound-for-pound best Islam Makhachev, and a prime Charles Oliveira.

Now, at the cusp of calling it a day, Dustin searches for a legendary opponent to have one last night of glory under the sun. Hopefully, the UFC allows him to fight someone like Justin Gaethje and just let him fly off the hook for one last hurrah!