Elon Musk Hits Back at Mark Zuckerberg for Rejecting to Stream Their Fight on His $40,000,000,000 Investment

A potential fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg has captivated the interest of the whole world. Over the past two months, the two tech giants have gone back and forth about a cage fight. This started when Musk replied to a fan on Twitter and claimed that he would be down to fight the Meta CEO in a cage fight. In response to the callout, Zuckerberg seemingly accepted the offer.

Moreover, UFC president Dana White came out and spoke about how both Musk and Zuckerberg are serious about making the fight happen.

Advertisement

The two were also seen training and the founder of Tesla was even joined by the UFC great Georges St-Pierre to train for his upcoming fight.

While there were no updates for a long time, Musk recently took to Twitter and claimed that the fight will be live-streamed on his platform X (rebranded from Twitter). However, it looks like Zuckerberg isn’t too keen on live-streaming the fight on his rival’s platform.

Advertisement

Elon Musk takes a dig at Mark Zuckerberg after the latter declines to stream their fight on Twitter

Mark Zuckerberg replied to Elon Musk after the latter suggested that their upcoming fight will be live-streamed on Twitter. He said:

“Shouldn’t we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?”

The comments certainly did not sit well with Elon Musk, who clapped back at the Meta CEO. In response to Zuckerberg hinting that Twitter is not reliable, Musk defended the platform he purchased for over $44 billion and reposted a story that outlined the Meta platforms experiencing outages. He said:

“You mean these platforms?”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1688381197057990656?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

It’s safe to say that the rivalry between the two is heating up as they get closer to finalizing a date for their fight. That said, it will be interesting to see when they actually get inside a cage.

Did Zuckerberg train with Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski?

Yes, in order to prepare for his upcoming fight against Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg was spotted training with Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski last month. It is worth noting that the Meta CEO has been training in BJJ for the past few years as well.

While the two UFC champions won’t be his trainers for the fight, taking a few tips and tricks from the books of Adesanya and Volkanovski will certainly help Mark Zuckerberg.

Also, as aforementioned, even Musk trained with a few notable MMA names including former two-weight UFC champion Georges St-Pierre. Thus, considering all these, it is very likely that fans will get to see this spectacle.