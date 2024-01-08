Jake Paul Boosts Support for Liverpool After 2–0 FA Cup Win Against Brother Logan’s Partner Arsenal

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul does not shy away from sharing his opinions on absolutely anything. Most recently, Paul took to Twitter to share a bold statement after his soccer team’s win sent them to the top of the table in the English Premier League. ‘The Problem Child’ doubled down on his views after rivals Arsenal suffered its third consecutive loss of the season on Sunday.

Advertisement

The top of the table spot has been an extremely close battle between Arsenal and Liverpool for most of this season. For most of the season, Mikel Arteta led Arsenal have been on top of the league. The Gunners finished on top of the table at Christmas. However, since then it has been all downhill for the men from North London. After Liverpool’s 4-2 win against Newcastle on the first day of the year, Paul Tweeted,

“Liverpool > Arsenal before, 2024 and forever.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jakepaul/status/1741958906736468063?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



Paul doubled down on his stance after Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Arsenal in the FA Cup third round earlier today. He said,

“I’m just going to leave this here.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jakepaul/status/1744113104571564197?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



After securing the top spot on Christmas day, Arsenal went on to lose their next two games. Liverpool on the other hand won their last two games in the premier league. Therefore, as things stand, Liverpool have a five-point lead at the top of the table over Arsenal.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C1zx7bILKmT/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading



As we near the business end of the season, there are massive cracks starting to appear in Arsenal’s title bid. In the space of a few weeks, they have lost their position at the top of the table and been kicked out of the FA Cup as well. Similar to his team, the next two months will also be crucial to Jake Paul as he prepares for his first fight of 2024.

Jake Paul set to realise his ultimate dream in 2024?

‘The Problem Child’ wants to become a world champion in boxing. After his recent win over Andre August he stated that he would be picking fights that take him closer to that goal over money fights. Paul recently announced that he would be returning to action in March, just three months after his last fight. However, at this point in time there is no opponent announced.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C1H2iWsMBvk/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading



Paul shared on Twitter that his team has sent out two contracts, and that he was yet to receive a response. Nate Diaz, and Tommy Fury are obvious front runners. It will be interesting to see who Jake Paul picks in order to achieve his goal of becoming a world champion in 2024.