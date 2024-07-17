Justin Gaethje Admits Mistakes in Max Holloway Fight Strategy, Shares What He Would Change

Justin Gaethje recently admitted that he had committed several mistakes during his UFC 300 fight. Appearing on an episode of ‘The Anik and Florian Podcast,’ Gaethje complimented Max Holloway for an incredible performance on the night of April 13. However, he insisted that the outcome might have been different had he adopted a better strategy to fight ‘Blessed.’

Holloway presented a much more lethal version of himself on the night of April 13, as he was determined not to lose his second fight at lightweight. Although the former BMF champ put up quite some resistance in the initial minutes, ‘Blessed’ tightened his grip over the fight as time progressed.

Gaethje mentioned that his strategy fell short since Holloway was way more precise than he had expected. The Arizona native also mentioned that he would’ve pressurized Holloway more if he managed to figure out his approach.

“I would’ve pressured more, I would’ve tried to move forward. [But] I thought he would come to me more, [which didn’t happen]”

Well, Holloway did resort to his usual fighting style towards the end. He even asked Gaethje to stand and trade in the center of the octagon in the final ten seconds. But by then, ‘The Highlight’ had sustained a lot of damage, along with a busted-up nose that limited his capacity.

Eventually, Gaethje crashed hard on the canvas and appeared completely knocked out. Unfortunately, the defeat even took a heavy toll on ‘The Diamond,’ as he intends to take a significant break before returning to the octagon.

Gaethje intended to stay out for at least six months before returning to the octagon

Gaethje sustained a lot of damage from his UFC 300 BMF title fight. Holloway’s precise strikes caused several other bruises apart from bloodying up the Arizona native’s nose. In a recent interview, ‘The Highlight’ mentioned that although he could get ready for his next encounter within a few days, it would be foolish on his part to do so, saying,

“I do think that repeated concussions, with me going to sleep like that, me receiving that shot, it would be foolish for me to jump back into training anytime before 180 days.”

Well, the exciting nature of Gaethje’s fights might have fans desiring his next in-octagon encounter soon. However, in this sport of blood and injuries, it’s extremely important for the athletes to take enough care of their health.

Gaethje didn’t fail in delivering another barnburner despite enduring a loss at UFC 300. It’s now time for the fans to understand and give him enough space to recover so that he can get back to the octagon with the same zeal.