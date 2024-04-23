Justin Gaethje Shares a Timeline of His Return After a Brutal Fight Against Max Holloway at UFC 300

At UFC 300, Justin Gaethje suffered a brutal hammering against Max Holloway. The bout was competitive to the core, and it also bagged the Fight of the Night bonus. Unfortunately for Gaethje, in the last second of the bout, he got knocked out. Moreover, that knockout was quite brutal to say the least, as the 35-year-old collapsed to the ground immediately after getting hit on the chin. Amidst concerns surrounding his health, Gaethje has given a breakdown of what he thinks lies ahead of him in a recent interview.

The American revealed that he is not thinking about his next fight as he plans on recovering. But he also foresees making a comeback in not less than six months. Reflecting on the same, he said,

“I want to take care of myself. I do think repeated concussions and going to sleep like that after receiving a shot would be foolish for me to jump back into training. I shouldn’t train before 180 days. I can do cardio and stay in shape, which is what I want to do”

Analysing his knock out, Gaethje stated that the way he got shut resulted in some serious concussions. Thus, even if he does some light cardio, it would be wise to start his full-fledged training only after 180 days.

Surely, in a brutal sport like MMA, it is essential to take care of oneself to have longevity. Although the former BMF’s future looks uncertain, one can hope that whenever he comes back, it will be a spectacle to witness. Following his heart breaking loss, Justin Gaethje shared his take on the match.

Justin Gaethje on his loss against Max Holloway

Gaethje is proud of his last fight because of his performance. According to him, it was bold for him to even assent to that fight, and that itself is worthy of praise. In addition, he claimed that the bout was fun while it lasted and there were no regrets from his end. In the interview, he said,

“A lot of people in my position would’ve sat out and not taken that fight but I have no regrets. I had so much fun. It was such a huge, historic card for the UFC. To be a part of that [and] to be the best fight on that card, it’s going to live on forever.”

Gaethje is a fighter through and through, so a defeat is not going to stop his prospects. Afterall, not many would have the heart to continue a fight after suffering a broken nose early on in the bout. However, when and against whom will he fight next remains a question that only the future can answer.