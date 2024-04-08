Justin Gaethje Outlines Islam Makhachev’s UFC Return, Weighs Options With Dustin Poirier, Charles Oliveira or Arman Tsarukyan

Justin Gaethje agrees to Islam Makhachev’s demands of facing Dustin Poirier for the title. Currently, the reigning UFC BMF is set to make his much-anticipated return at UFC 300 against Max Holloway. While he gears on to take this challenge, the lightweight division is also going forward. Islam Makhachev, the UFC Lightweight champion, is rumored to face Dustin Poirier next. Moreover, the champion is adamant about fighting in June.

Subsequently, fighters like Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, or Arman Tsarukyan may not be ready to compete by then, as they are going to compete in April itself. All for more reason, a bout with the former interim lightweight champion becomes more realistic and Gaethje recently weighed in on the same.

In an interview with Shak MMA, Gaethje was asked about the champion’s demand to face Poirier in June. The 35-year-old asserted that several lightweight fighters may not be willing to make a quick turnaround for a fight in June. And thus, he thinks it would be wise for the champion to face ‘The Diamond‘ because it would be a walk in the park for him. Gaethje said,

“If I am Makhachev, I want to take that fight. Because I win that and I get paid the same and it is title defense. So, yeah, I think just nothing wrong with him doing that.”

Thus, it is safe to say, Gaethje will not mind this move from the Dagestani fighter. However, at the same time, there is a caveat to the same. Once the title fight is done in June, Gaethje fancies himself to challenge for the lightweight title against the winner of the June matchup.

Justin Gaethje wants the winner!

Gaethje is most certainly in the title picture. There is a formidable case to be made for him to be the next in line, provided he wins against Max Holloway. Subsequently, the BMF foresees and expects to face the winner of the next lightweight title fight after his upcoming fight at UFC 300. In the same interview, Gaethje revealed that the champion is expected to face the winner of Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan and then must face him if he wins. He said,

“He has to fight to fight the winner of Tsarukyan and Oliveria in June-July and the winner of that fight needs to fight me in November.”

The aforementioned comments make the division exciting and provide an outline of the endless possibilities. However, such speculations are subject to several factors and will not be confirmed before the UFC Head Honcho, Dana White, makes things official.