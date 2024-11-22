Justin Gaethje Shuts Down Michael Chandler’s Rematch Challenge Lists UFC Targets Including Charles Oliveira

Justin Gaethje is ready to make his return to the octagon and is already eyeing a big comeback at UFC 313 next March. Fresh off a tough loss to Max Holloway, Gaethje is focused on bouncing back stronger than ever. But while Michael Chandler has been angling for a rematch, “The Highlight” clarified he’s not interested in running it back just yet.

Instead, Gaethje has his sights set on fresh challenges, dropping names like former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira as potential targets.

Gaethje is currently in Macau for the upcoming UFC Fight Night event undertaking promotional activities. During his time there, he appeared in an interview with Helen Yee and was asked about what he thought of a potential fight with Chandler.

Chandler declined straight away and asserted he would be more inclined to fight Oliveira or Dustin Poirier. He also claimed that a final rundown with Poirier would be a great setup to bid farewell to the ‘The Diamond’.

“I prefer something new. I think me and Poirier would be a great fight if it is his last one. I think that we’re both contenders and we’re not contenders if we fight each other. I know Holloway is maybe coming back up, I would love that rematch. I told them I want to fight in March.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gladiators Unleashed (@gladiators_unleashed)



‘The Highlight’ also gave an update on his training, saying that he started sparring again two weeks ago. It means Gaethje had a well-deserved 6-month break to let his body and mind heal and recover after a brutal knockout loss against Holloway.

What does Chandler want?

Chandler is already plotting his next move after a bad loss to Charles Oliveira in their rematch at Madison Square Garden. While Oliveira once again proved too much for Chandler, earning a unanimous decision victory, “Iron” immediately called out Conor McGregor for that money fight he’s been after for two years now.

Later during an interview, he also floated the idea of facing Max Holloway for the BMF title or running it back with Justin Gaethje.

Michael Chandler names his next opponents – Conor McGregor, Max Holloway & Justin Gaethje pic.twitter.com/0QYlFHSnX5 — calfkicker (@calfkickercom) November 22, 2024



All these matchups would guarantee fireworks inside the Octagon, with Chandler calling them “bangers.”

Currently, Chandler is recovering from injuries sustained during his fight with Oliveira, including a knee issue. Hopefully, when he does return, he can do so with a win.