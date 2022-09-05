“Karma’s Going to Come Back to You” – Conor McGregor Receives Backlash for His Mockery of Kamaru Usman After UFC 278 Loss

Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor received criticism from a welterweight contender for mocking Kamaru Usman after his loss against Leon Edwards at UFC 278.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ squared off against the Brit Leon Edwards for his sixth welterweight title defense in Salt Lake City on 21st August. Although Usman lost the first round of the bout, he dominated ‘Rocky’ in the rest of the rounds. However, he couldn’t outshine him. As the British challenger knocked him out cold in the fifth round with a brutal head kick.

This loss came as a shock to the MMA community. As the Nigerian fighter had maintained an undefeated streak in the UFC. But UFC star Conor McGregor and professional boxer Jake Paul seemed pleased with Usman’s loss, as they both made fun of him on social media.

Both McGregor and Paul were engaged in a conflict with former pound-for-pound king Usman in the past. Thus, they mocked him after he lost his belt. However, McGregor and Paul’s mockery of the Nigerian fighter was billed ‘Pathetic’ by top-ranked welterweight contender Belal Muhammad.

“Even Conor McGregor, who knows how it feels to lose in a championship fight, he knows what it feels to lose in front of family. These guys that kick a guy when he’s down, it just shows what kind of person they are. They’re just looking for that attention. Conor McGregor is looking for that attention. Jake Paul is looking for that attention,” Muhammad said on The Writer vs. The Fighter podcast.

The number fifth-ranked welterweight fighter, Belal Muhammad- who will face Sean Brady next at UFC 280 in October- was displeased with McGregor and Paul’s reaction when Usman was down. He further bashed the two for their action and even stated that they are just craving attention.

“Karma’s going to come back to you, especially a guy like Conor who hasn’t won a fight in five years. All you do is tweet when a big fight is coming on. You can have all the money in the world. But you don’t have any attention anymore and that’s what you crave the most. You don’t have anybody screaming your name anymore and that’s what you want the most. It just shows it’s kind of pathetic where guys are now,” Muhammad added.

‘The Notorious’ is currently facing a rough phase in his fighting career. Out of his four prior UFC matches, he has only triumphed once. Additionally, he faced a gruesome injury in his last bout in 2021 and has been inactive on the roster since then. He has recovered, though, and is preparing for a comeback, which might occur in the first few months of 2023.

