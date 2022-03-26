“May the Almighty hurt the face of this creature” – Khabib Nurmagomedov Slammed Emmanuel Macron for his Islamophobic Remarks

Retired UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov attacked Emmanuel Macron saying, “May the Almighty hurt the face of this creature,” following his comments about Muslims.

The former war veteran’s comments come after the French president made a speech in which he said that “Islam is a problem that is facing a crisis today, worldwide.” He also called for “the liberation of Islam from France from foreign influences. These statements have led to many protests around the world.

The day after Macron’s speech, the teacher, Samuel Paty, was beheaded after showing his students cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad. The militant was later killed in front of police. In the aftermath of the attack, Macron announced several programs that he hoped would improve what he called “Islam of Enlightenment.”

All of this led to Nurmagomedov posting his thoughts on Macron’s words on Instagram, and the former champion did not release punches.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Хабиб Нурмагомедов (@khabib_nurmagomedov)



The post features Macron’s face with a boot print on it, and includes a strong text message from Nurmagomedov and a quote from the Quran.

Meaning of the Post

“May the Almighty hurt the face of this creature and all its followers, who, under the slogan of free speech, offend the feelings of more than a million and a half Muslim believers,” wrote Nurmagomedov. “May the Almighty humble them in this life, and in the next. Allah is quick in counting and you will see. ”

“We are Muslims, we love our Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings of Allaah be upon him) more than our mothers, fathers, children, wives and all the other people close to our hearts. Believe that the perpetrators will return to their homeland, and the end will always be for God-fearing people. ”

Nurmagomedov also included the Quran verse 33:57, which reads, “Indeed, those who blaspheme Allah and His Messenger, Allah has cursed them in this world and in the future and prepared for them humiliating afflictions.”

Nurmagomedov may have retired from MMA, but he has kept himself busy outside the octagon. His followers may not need to adjust his social media accounts for a long time, however. UFC president Dana White has hinted that Khabib could return for a single fight to push his record to 30-0.

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal knocked an NBA teammate unconscious with a sleeper hold because of an MMA fight