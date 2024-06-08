Khabib Nurmagomedov to Attend Crucial Fights Despite Full MMA Retirement: Islam Makhachev

Khabib ‘The Eagle’ Nurmagomedov might have hung up his gloves but he is not quitting on his pupils anytime soon. Despite the unprecedented retirement in 2020 after his last title defense against Justin Geathje, the undefeated fighter is taking no time off training. In fact, the Russian is honing his skills and sharpening his blade, while also filling his late father’s shoes as an astute coach.

Now, Islam Makhachev, who just retained the LW title with Nurmagomedov in his corner, has claimed that this certainly won’t be the last time you see ‘The Eagle’ in the UFC! Speaking to the media after arriving at Dagestan, Makhachev spilled the beans, saying,

“I dont know, he said he won’t be there for all the fights but I think he’ll be there for the most important ones because the training camps and fights feel much easier when he’s around.”

Following his hard-fought R5 submission victory over Dustin Poirier, the lightweight champ is back in his hometown to spend some quality time with family and friends. With Red Corner MMA dropping the video on YouTube, the fandom got to know that we won’t be seeing Khabib as frequently as we used to but ‘The Eagle’ will certainly be cage side more often than not.

In fact, with the former champ by his side, Makhachev is unstoppable. After all, there’s no denying the fact that Khabib’s ocean of experience has worked its magic for Makhachev, especially against a top-level competitor like Poirier. Speaking to the media, the champ also discussed his next fight, mentioning that he is interested in a bout against Conor McGregor.

Islam Makhachev says Conor McGregor “interests” him more while poking one at the Irishman

What is next for Islam Makhachev? Well, the champ currently needs some time off after his brutal fight against Poirier but a bout against former double champ, Conor McGregor is never off the charts! When asked about his next bout, whether it’d be against ‘The Notorious’ or the #1 contender Arman Tsaruyan, Makhachev got candid saying that a bout against the Irish superstar interests him more.

With that being said, the Russian did not let the opportunity go to waste as he poked a sly one at Nurmagomedov’s former rival. Reflecting on his last-minute cancellation of the presser for the upcoming UFC 303, Makhachev claimed that he doesn’t think that McGregor will show up on July 29 at UFC 303. Moreover, even if he does, the LW champ favors his opponent Michael Chandler to win the 5-round banger citing that the American looks more focused and ready.