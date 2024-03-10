Conor McGregor Expresses ‘Low Interest’ Towards Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul, Still Backs 58-Year-Old Legend

The noted UFC icon Conor McGregor has always expressed an interest in other combat sports affairs alongside the UFC. His appearance in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the coveted Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Walin boxing match sparked several memes across the web. A recent Instagram post from ‘Championship Rounds’ revealed that he continues to be aware of the upcoming boxing matches, including the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight. But it also showcased that McGregor wasn’t really into the idea of making this fight.

The legendary Mike Tyson isn’t just a combat sports persona as of now. His popularity may be largely due to his in-ring prowess. But even the ones having no connection with combat sports know ‘Iron’ today. The youngest WBC heavyweight champ in history has smoked several greats of his time inside the ring in his pro-boxing career, which ended in 2005.

McGregor probably didn’t see any point in dragging the retired legend into the ring once more, that too against a much younger opponent like ‘The Problem Child’. His words in the Instagram post gave a clear picture of what he thought about this matchup scheduled for April 20. McGregor said,

“It’s a bit strange. The interest is low, I don’t know. I don’t really understand it…I always root for Mike.”

McGregor turned ‘Mystic Mac’ during the interview as well. He answered the interviewer’s next question even before she could ask it. Most of the fans, including ‘The Notorious’, may get a bit biased regarding choosing a side for this Paul vs. Tyson fight. This is probably why McGregor said that he’ll be rooting for the ‘Tyson 2.0’ head honcho in the fight. But it’s hard to imagine that his expectations will be fulfilled.

Will Mike Tyson be able to beat Jake Paul as Conor McGregor wishes?

Despite ‘Iron’ being 57, almost every boxing fan will choose him over Paul due to his legacy. But accepting the fight may turn out to be a bad decision for Tyson. He might have been one of the most feared forces inside the ring during his prime. But Father Time spares no mortal. Hence, it’s quite apparent that Tyson probably won’t be able to match his previous prowess due to his age.

On the other hand, his rival, Paul, is just 27 currently. Hence, it’s quite apparent that ‘The Problem Child’ might trump the legendary boxer in terms of agility. But Tyson still has those dynamite-laden hands that have taken the lights out of several boxing legends, most of whom were way above Paul’s current skills. Hence, only a few clean strikes from ‘Iron’ may shut the lights of Paul, just like Anthony Joshua slept Francis Nagnnou a day back.