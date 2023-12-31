Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Cousin Amidst Spat With Sean O’Malley Targets Former UFC Champion For Next Fight

Just a few days back, Umar Nurmagomedov had posted on X about UFC fighters not wanting to fight him. The cousin brother of Khabib Nurmagomedov called out the UFC to book him in a fight in February next year. In recent actions Umar also signaled towards taking on Deiveson Figueiredo and even Sean O’Malley.

The undefeated fighter from Dagestan recently took to X (FKA Twitter) and called out Deiveson Figueiredo. Umar who is #14 in the division is eyeing his shot at ‘Deus da Guerra’ who is currently #8 in the division. He wrote,

“Deiveson Figueiredo”

Having a chance to fight against Figueiredo will help the Russian fighter jump to the top rankings in the division. A bout against the former two-time flyweight champion will also get Umar closer to the bantamweight title.

The 27-year-old fighter has a professional fighting record of 16-0-0 which includes 16 wins (2 via knockout, 7 via submission, 7 via decision). He specializes in Sambo and also recently showed his interest in fighting Sean O’Malley.

Umar Nurmagomedov challenges Sean O’Malley

‘Young Eagle’ is trying to make his mark in the UFC division and has been constantly making efforts for the same. He recently challenged ‘Sugar’ on X (FKA Twitter) and has since then made multiple tweets about the same.

His move towards challenging Sean O’Malley was observed on social media. He took to platform X to respond to a tweet made by O’Malley where he expressed that he would entail him. He said,

“pink head To do this you need to dare to fight with me”

The Russian star in one of his tweets even tagged UFC and questioned why no entity from the bantamweight division is willing to fight him. He went on to question Dana White about the same and suggested scheduling a matchup for UFC 298 on February 17, 2024.

The 27-year-old fighter had his recent fight against Raoni Barcelos at UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Imavov. The bout resulted in Umar’s victory via KO (body kick and punch) in round 1 at 4:40. Not just this but Umar has also previously competed at Fight Nights Global and PFL (Professional Fighters League).

Even though the Russian fighter is eyeing opponents as per his likes, nothing as of now has materialized. The final decision about who Umar takes on next lies with the UFC president Dana White.