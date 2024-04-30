“Father’s Plan”: Coach Javier Mendez Sees Reflection of Khabib Nurmagomedov in Islam Makhachev Ahead of UFC 302

Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov are two peas in the same pod. Both trained under the expert guidance of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov and went from rags to riches thanks to the UFC. After all the training and fighting together, it is but obvious that their fighting styles will be the same. The pair have been a part of the American Kickboxing Academy headed by Javier Mendez and are carrying forward the legacy of ‘The Eagle’s’ father.

Khabib Nurmagomedov initially got into coaching because it was his father’s dream to see Islam Makhachev become a UFC world champion.

As soon as that dream materialized, he gave up coaching and retired from the sport for good. Now, Makhahchev has taken up the baton and is carrying on the legacy of the great Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. Javier Mendez made an Instagram post about it, saying,

“Fathers plan @khabib_nurmagomedov @islam_makhachev legacy lives with us all #Fathersplanlegacy”

Javier Mendez sees the champion as the fighter to carry on the legacy and also carry on ‘Father’s Plan’. With ‘The Eagle’ by his side, he can have no better mentor on this journey.

Although Khabib Nurmagomedov does not coach anymore, he still trains with AKA, especially Islam Makhachev. He remains a part of each of Makhachev’s training camp, but the only difference is, Khabib does not show up to watch the fights live anymore.

The pair consider each other brothers because they have struggled together for years before becoming the best in the business.

The UFC Lightweight Champion’s fighting style has earned him so much respect in the UFC that even fellow fighters are in awe of it. One such fighter is Charles Oliveira, who recently gave his predictions for Makhachev’s next fight.

Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier: Charles Oliveira’s take

Islam Makhachev has only defended his lightweight title against Alexander Volkanovski so far. At UFC 302, he will finally face a top contender from the division and look to defend his title again.

For Dustin Poirier, this is yet another shot at the title, a chance he might not get again. Charles Oliveira, the former champion, recently spoke to ‘Full Violence’ in an interview and gave his predictions for UFC 302, saying,

“MMA is unpredictable, anything can happen you know about that right? But we’re talking about the style game…I think the fight is more on Islam’s side of taking him down, smothering him.”

‘Do Bronxs’ is the perfect person to ask for a prediction since he has fought both fighters. He beat Dustin Poirier, but could not overcome Islam Makhachev’s fighting style. And from his experience, Oliveira believes that Makhachev will have the advantage going into the fight.

On the flip side, ‘The Diamond’ will aim to become one of the few people to overcome the fighting style Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov embedded in both Makhachev and ‘The Eagle’. Thus, the UFC 302 promises to be an exciting fight for the division and for the champion as well.