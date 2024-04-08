Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Manager Foresees Unmatched Success for Debutant Kayla Harrison Ahead of UFC 300

Kayla Harrison will have unforeseen success, according to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager. Harrison is a former PFL fighter who has made the move to the UFC recently. She has an impressive resume, holding the honors of being an Olympic Gold medallist, a two-time PFL champion. And now she will look to add the honor of being the UFC champion to her resume. Ali Abdelaziz, the manager for both Harrison and Khabib Nurmagomedov in the past, had nothing but praise for the American.

To kick-start her UFC journey, Kayla Harrison will take on Holly Holm in the historic UFC 300 card. The match is expected to be a tough one for Harrison, as she will be taking on a former champion on her debut. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports on YouTube, Ali Abdelaziz spoke about the kind of success Harrison will find in the UFC if she wins. He said,

“She is a PFL Champion two-time, two-time Olympic champion, world champion. She become a UFC champion, her resume, nobody will even touch in combat sports….She gonna use the UFC platform to really do a lot of great things.”

Ali Abdelaziz believes that adding the UFC champion to her resume will make her ‘untouchable’ in the whole of combat sports, with her already stacked resume. Despite not having fought in the UFC yet, Harrison has her eyes set on the champion already. Harrison called out Raquel Pennington recently and even spoke about how she wants the title shot.

Kayla Harrison calls out champ Raquel Pennington and says she should be scared s*itless

Kayla Harrison is already making waves in the UFC ahead of her debut. The former Olympic gold medallist recently spoke about the champion Raquel Pennington. However, the UFC women’s bantamweight champion, Pennington, spoke about how it would be unfair if Harrison got a title shot in just her second fight. Replying to Pennington during an interview with MMA Junkie, Harrison stated,

“I plan on doing everything in my power to make it so that they wanna give me the title shot. I would be saying that if I was Raquel too, I’d be scared s*itless.”

Thus, it is clear that Kayla Harrison will look to make a statement and beating a former champion on debut will definitely be a big statement to make. She will then eventually look to challenge for the title, which is her ultimate goal in the UFC. While Harrison definitely has the pedigree and the skill-set to become champion, it remains to be seen how she adjusts herself in the UFC.