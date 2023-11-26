Coach Relives Moments When Islam Makhachev Defeated Khabib Nurmagomedov in an Interesting Challenge

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev have been friends since childhood. Their support for each other is a testimony of the days when the two were kids. With time as they grew, so did their bond.

They went to train together at the same gym where they enjoyed each other’s company while also playing pranks and challenging each other from time to time. One such old memory which was apparently a challenge was recently uploaded by their training coach on Instagram.

Javier Mendez took to his official Instagram page and shared one of the old videos. The video was recorded when Mendez was training Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev. The video captures the witty remarks shared between Nurmagomedov and Mendez along with Makhachev’s skill show. The caption read,

“Back in Sept 2020 I ask @khabib_nurmagomedov if he can do two finger push ups. He say yes Coach in another lifetime I say @islam_makhachev can do them watch @gorillafighting @gorillaenergy.rus #fingerpushups”

The video shows coach Mendez asking ‘The Eagle’ to show two finger pushups to which Khabib gives a witty reply. Mendez then asks Makhachev to do the same while urging Khabib to watch. The video shows a funny side of Khabib which is not known by many. On the other hand it also throws light on Makhachev’s strength and power.

Khabib and his entire team are a very strong unit. From supporting each other, always being by their side to taking stands for each other on and off the field, the brotherhood remains unmatched.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and his role in Islam Makhachev’s journey to becoming a champion

Both ‘The Eagle’ and Makhachev share a very special bond. Their identical fighting style and even the shared values make people wonder if they are brothers.

The Dagestani fighter has shown his unwavering support for Makhachev on multiple occasions. Not just this, but even post his retirement, Nurmagomedov took the role of training Makhachev to prepare him for taking up the legacy forward. He even accompanied Makhachev in every fight till he finally became the champion of the lightweight division.

It is not just about the mere comparison but many believe that Islam Makhachev will surpass Khabib Nurmagomedov’s legacy.

Makhachev who is one of the strongest UFC fighters has defended his lightweight belt for the second time against Alexander Volkanovski. This made him tie with his mentor Khabib on title defences but it doesn’t end here as Makhachev soon then responded to Colby Covington’s call-out.

Now, what is important to look at is Makhachev’s move from being the current lightweight champion to taking on Covington to capture the welterweight belt. If the following happens, Makhachev will then be able to overtake his mentor Nurmagomedov and his established legacy.

It will be interesting to see what Islam Makhachev does next. Post Nurmagomedov’s retirement it is Makhachev who has reflected that dedication, and taken the Dagestani legacy leading forward. Thus it has led to constant comparisons between the two.

Given their relation, it is very obvious that even if and when Makhachev surpasses Khabib’s legacy, ‘The Eagle’ will be the proudest one standing by Makhachev’s side.