Shavkat Rakhmonov Religion: Is the UFC 296 Star a Muslim?

Shavkat Rakhmonov is the unbeaten welterweight fighter having phenomenal MMA skills. The Kazakh fighter has a dominating feat over combat sambo with an amazing striking and takedown defense.

Rakhmonov hails from the Shurchi District of Uzbekistan. He later went on to become a citizen of Kazakhstan when his family relocated. He is a member of the Altynbai clan that belongs to the Alimuly tribe. The fighter has absolute respect for the nomadic culture that he comes from.

Looking away from his flawless career and ethnicity, there is another thing that keeps fans curious about him and it is his religion. The 29-year-old fighter practices Islam and is a Muslim by religion. He is a devoted Muslim and often shares his beliefs about the religion on his Instagram. He is also seen devoting his victories and accomplishments to Allah to live by humility.

His faith in his religion can be observed in his life and career as he exhibits respect and compassion even towards his opponents.

Shavkat Rakhmonov: The Nomad’s UFC career so far

‘Nomad’ is #5 in the welterweight rankings and has the potential to become the welterweight champion. With exceptional octagon skills, the 29-year-old fighter is trained in sambo. His MMA skills justify his undefeated professional MMA record with 17 victories (8 via KO/TKO, 9 via submission).

His first fight was at UFC 254 against Alex Oliveira in the year 2020. The bout ended up with a win for Rakhmonov via submission and since then he has had five fights in the UFC. His last fight was against Geoff Neal at UFC 285. In this, ‘Nomad’ defeated Neal via submission in round 3 and emerged as the winner. His wrestling and striking game is a testimony to his wins which are all either via submission or knockout.

As of now, he is all set to fight at the closing UFC PPV event of 2023. The event is set to take place on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card of the event features the welterweight bout between Shavkat Rakhmonov and Stephen Thompson.

As promising as the event looks, the excitement is at its peak when it comes to what the fighters are going to deliver.