Despite Rejecting a $8,000,000 Deal, Israel Adesanya Believes Francis Ngannou Will Be Back in the UFC

Over the years, several fighters have had a feud with the world’s leading MMA promotion UFC over fighters’ pay. However, one who really stood out was the former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. ‘The Predator’ fought for boxing freedom on his contract till the end, and ultimately left the company, even after warnings of his downfall. Following the fiasco, UFC kingpin Dana White made it clear that Ngannou won’t be allowed in the company again. However, Ngannou’s friend Israel Adesanya believes he will be back in the promotion someday in the future.

Advertisement

Not only that, but the UFC middleweight champion also supported Ngannou’s decision, as he is making waves outside the UFC. ‘The Predator’ is all set for his big boxing debut against Tyson Fury.

What did Israel Adesanya say about Francis Ngannou?

Francis Ngannou sought numerous things, including the right to box outside of the UFC and health insurance as part of his new UFC deal. Despite being handed a $8,000,000 contract, Ngannou chose to quit the UFC earlier this year, as his requirements weren’t met.

Advertisement

Following his departure, the Cameroonian fighter earned a lucrative contract with UFC competitor PFL (Professional Fighters League). Dana White, the UFC president, stated after his contract was signed that Ngannou will never be in the UFC again.

Israel Adesanya, on the other hand, believes otherwise. Adesanya recently expressed optimism about Ngannou’s future in the UFC when discussing his opinions on Ngannou vs. Fury. He said:

“I think he’ll be back in the UFC but he just has to make his bag elsewhere first.”

According to sources, Francis Ngannou will receive one of the largest payouts of his career for this fight. As a result, Israel Adesanya believes he will make big money and return to the UFC. He is also supporting Ngannou in his boxing debut.

Advertisement

Israel Adesanya backs Francis Ngannou against all the hate

Since leaving the UFC, ‘The Predator’ has been accused of ‘fumbling the bag.’ He has, however, proven his detractors wrong by following the high path in his career and landing back-to-back deals.

Interestingly, ‘The Last Stylebender’ has voiced his support for his long-time friend as he prepares to create history with an MMA-Boxing crossover. In the same video, the UFC superstar said:

“As soon as I heard the news recently, I was the first person to text him. I was like, ‘I’m gonna be there to witness history.’ Cause a lot of people were counting him out, I said, ‘Let him cook.’ And cook he did… I’m going to Saudi Arabia. I’m witnessing that sh*t live.”

The fight between Ngannou and Fury will take place on October 28th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The fight will take place under standard boxing rules, and no championships will be on the line. Nonetheless, considering their devastating strength, the fight is a delight for the fans.