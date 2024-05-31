Khabib’s Manager Urges Dana White and Co. to Increase Security for UFC 304 Claiming Potential Arrest of Belal Muhammad

Manchester will host the UFC 304 welterweight title fight between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad. The fight promises to be a heated affair between two fighters who despise each other. While the feud has mainly been civil so far, Belal’s manager Ali Abdelaziz has warned Dana White to increase security citing the potential arrest of ‘Bully B’.

Ali Abdelaziz is representative of some of the biggest names including Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, and Belal Muhammad amongst others. He recently joined John Morgan for an interview on ‘Grind City Media’ where he spoke about UFC 304 needing extra security.

“Belal going to go to Manchester. He may be arrested for what he is going to do to Leon. I really believe so. And I think they might need extra security because things might get out of hand. I personally do not have a problem with Leon. But I think Belal does.”



Despite the supreme confidence in his athlete, Abdelaziz did not take anything away from the champion. He stated that Edwards was a worthy champion who put on a clinic against Colby Covington in the last title defense.

However, he has no doubt that his fighter will make it look easy come July 27th. Abdelaziz also threw some shade at Edwards for his lack of title fights saying that if Belal wins, he would be an active champion of the division.

Belal Muhammad plans to be an active champ like Adesanya and Volkanovski

Leading up to his fight, Belal has been extremely critical of Edwards as a champion. He blasted the champion for taking extremely long to get fights done. He even pointed out at the Colby Covington fight and stated that he also took a long time to finalize the UFC 304 fight.

Essentially, Belal Muhammad and his camp have accused Leon Edwards of holding up the division. However, once he dethrones ‘coward’ Edwards, Muhammad plans on changing a few things in the welterweight division.

For starters, Muhammad will aim to match the activity levels of champions such as Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski so that the division does not stagnate. The American-Palestinian fighter also mentioned his plans to defend the title multiple times and focus on the number of title defenses rather than the number of days as a champion, unlike Leon Edwards.