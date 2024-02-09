UFC 298 Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria Date and Start Time: In Australia, Spain, Ireland, Brazil and 20+ Countries

A look at the calendar will reveal that there are not even ten days left for the coveted second UFC PPV, the UFC 298. Most fans may already know by now that the event will take place on 17 February in the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The majority of the UFC fanbase may be talking about the touted Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria main event fight of the night. But there are several other enthralling fights scheduled for the night.

Advertisement

This is why the fans need to learn when the action will live so that they can enjoy every moment. It’s pertinent to note that all the live-action can be enjoyed on the platforms of ESPN and ESPN+(for US audiences). But watching the event through an ESPN+ PPV subscription will cost the fans an extra $69.99.

However, the different time zones followed by countries account for UFC events starting at separate times in different parts of the world. The case won’t be any different regarding the upcoming UFC 298, which is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM ET.

Advertisement

Most fans may know that the night will begin with the Early Prelims. The Prelims card is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET, while the main card fights will begin from 10:00 PM ET.

Here, several fans may get confused regarding the starting time of UFC 298 since their country doesn’t follow ET.

To make things easier for them, here’s a list of the entire schedule of UFC 298 for more than 20+ countries of the world:

Country(Time Zone) Early Prelims Prelims Main Card UK (GMT) 11:00 PM (17 Feb) 1:00 AM (18 Feb) 3:00 AM (18 Feb) Australia (AEST) 10:00 AM (18 Feb) 12:00 PM (18Feb) 2:00PM (18 Feb) New Zealand (NZST) 12:00 PM (18 Feb) 2:00 PM (18 Feb) 4:00 PM (18 Feb) Spain (CET) 5:00 AM (18 Feb) 7:00 AM (18 Feb) 9:00 AM (18 Feb) Ireland (GMT) 11:00 PM (17 Feb) 1:00 AM (18 Feb) 3:00 AM (18 Feb) Italy (CET) 5:00 AM (18 Feb) 7:00 AM (18 Feb) 9:00 AM (18 Feb) Brazil (BT) 10:00 PM (17 Feb) 12:00 AM (18 Feb) 2:00 AM (18 Feb) Mexico (CST) 5:00 PM (17 Feb) 7:00 PM (17 Feb) 9:00 PM (17 Feb) China (CST) 7:00 AM (18 Feb) 9:00 AM (18 Feb) 11:00 AM (18 Feb) Japan (JST) 8:00 AM (18 Feb) 10:00 AM (18 Feb) 12:00 PM (18 Feb) India (IST) 4:30 AM (18 Feb) 6:30 AM (18 Feb) 8:30 AM (18 Feb) Bangladesh (BST) 5:00 AM (18 Feb) 7:00 AM (18 Feb) 9:00 PM (18 Feb) Singapore (SST) 12:00 AM (18 Feb) 2:00 AM (18 Feb) 4:00 AM (18 Feb) South Africa (SAST) 6:00 AM (18 Feb) 8:00 AM (18 Feb) 10:00 AM (18 Feb) Nigeria (WAT) 6:00 AM (18 Feb) 8:00 AM (18 Feb) 10:00 AM (18 Feb) UAE (GST) 8:00 AM (18 Feb) 10:00 AM (18 Feb) 12:00 AM (18 Feb) Saudi Arabia (AST) 8:00 AM (18 Feb) 10:00 AM (18 Feb) 12:00 AM (18 Feb) Russia (MST) 8:00 AM (18 Feb) 10:00 AM (18 Feb) 12:00 AM (18 Feb) Ukraine 6:00 AM (18 Feb) 8:00 AM (18 Feb) 10:00 AM (18 Feb)

The noted UFC featherweight champ, Alexander Volkanovski, will draw several viewers from the Eastern part of the world. However, the coveted co-main event of the night has also got several fans talking about it.

Paulo Costa probably won’t pull out of his UFC 298 co-main event fight this time

Several UFC fans have noticed that the noted UFC middleweight, Paulo Costa, has pulled out from several recent UFC fights. Costa was once a hungry middleweight contender who accepted most fights. But in the recent years of his UFC career, Costa has pulled out from most of his fights.

Advertisement

This attitude also got him into an online spat with a fan recently. However, he hasn’t said anything about pulling out of his fight against Robert Whittaker yet. Hence, several fans may be finally expecting ‘Borrachinha’s’ return to the octagon on 17 February. But nobody can say whether he will manage to come out victorious or not.