“Don’t Hate Me Cause You Ain’t Me”: Nate Diaz Claps Back at ‘Goofy F**ker’ Michael Bisping for His Remarks Over Potential Jake Paul Boxing Match

Jake Paul, the YouTuber turned professional boxer, has become a prominent name in boxing since his wins over former UFC fighters. Ever since he entered the sport, one after the other, Paul has called out many elite names from the UFC.

One of them is the former welterweight contender, Nate Diaz. The Stockton slugger has ended his contract with the UFC. But, he hasn’t specified his next move. Many are speculating that the fan-favorite might try his hands at boxing. However, the former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping believed, regardless of the money involved, a fight with Paul wasn’t a good option for Diaz.

What did Michael Bisping say about Jake Paul and Nate Diaz?

‘The Problem Child’ recently defeated one of the greatest MMA athletes, Anderson Silva, in an eight-round boxing match. Apparently, Nate Diaz attended the event and also had an altercation with team Paul.

ALSO READ: “She KO’s Conor McGregor”: UFC Fans Left Stunned as Knockout Video of Alex Pereira’s Sister Goes Viral Ahead of Her MMA Debut

After the incident, both Paul and Diaz landed verbal shots at each other. Hence, people are talking about the fight. However, while talking about the same on his YouTube channel, UFC legend Bisping stated that if Diaz competes at 200 pounds against Paul, it won’t go very well for him.

Nate Diaz claps back at Michael Bisping 👀 pic.twitter.com/dljak6OvIJ — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) November 2, 2022

However, given the previous results, Bisping added that both the fighters will earn a hefty payday. Bisping’s statement didn’t sit well with Diaz. The Stockton slugger responded by rebuking the former UFC champion.

In a Twitter post uploaded by MMA Fighting, Diaz said, “The only fight I ever saw by this goofy f**ker. Don’t hate me cause you ain’t me.”

Will Diaz fight Paul inside the boxing ring?

Given the recent circumstances, there is a high chance that the social media star and former UFC fighter might collide inside a squared ring. This fight will also generate hefty pay-per-views because of their star status.

ALSO READ: After Conor McGregor’s Close Acquaintance, Another UFC Title Contender Raises Suspicion at Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva, by Asking Dana White This

However, there are some factors that might surely affect Diaz in a fight with a 25-year-old athlete. But Diaz has always shown the heart of a warrior in all his UFC fights. Thus, he will not back off from any challenge.

Do you think Diaz and Paul will be a good match-up?