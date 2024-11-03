“No One Loves Him More”: Donald Trump’s High Praise for Khabib Nurmagomedov Leaves Manager Overwhelmed

Khabib Nurmagomedov is no stranger to high praise, but a recent compliment came from an unexpected source — former president Donald Trump. Amidst the election campaign, the Republican nominee took a moment to applaud Khabib, not only for his dominance in the Octagon but also for his character outside of it, leaving the Dagestani’s manager overwhelmed and honored.

Hearing Trump speak so highly of his client made Abdelaziz reflect just how much respect Khabib has earned across the board.

Podcasters, ‘The Nelk Boys’, and Trump were discussing Nurmagomedov’s infamous clash with McGregor at UFC 229 and the the brawl that followed.

It was during a time when Conor McGregor had gone after the Russian’s religion, his country, his father, and his wife but to no avail. The undefeated Dagestani didn’t give him anything before the fight but a promise to smash him which he did when the time came.

This really impressed the former POTUS!

“And Khabib was very quiet, he did not talk. After he won he went crazy.”

Abdelaziz eventually came across the clip once it went viral and after an overwhelming feeling of respect and pride, he reshared with what was a heartfelt thank you for the love Khabib had shown.

Listen what the president said about Khabib @TeamKhabib no one love him more than President Trump❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/olA5O9OUke — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) November 2, 2024

This is not the first time Trump has shown affection for the Dagestani champion either.

Trump’s love for Khabib

Trump has time and again spoken about the love he has for Khabib. From podcasts to interviews, he has often spoken about the 29-0 mixed martial artist being his favorite UFC fighter of all time.

When he had marked his attendance at UFC 302 earlier this year, Khabib was returning to the UFC to be in Islam Makhachev’s corner for his main event fight with Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier.

The fight was as advertized as Poirier and Makhachev almost went all out for five rounds. Poirier gave the Dagestani the toughest fight of his life, and to a point where it looked like, he might just pull it off going into round 5.

Unfortunately for the Louisiana native, that wasn’t the case, as the lightweight champion twisted his leg and threw him down, before choking him out with a D’Arce choke.

Following the fight, Trump met with Khabib and congratulated ‘the Eagle’ on the fantastic win of his pupil. Khabib then asked Trump to work on stopping the war if he became President of the United States again.