Khamzat Chimaev Unknowingly Exposes His Weaknesses as Ex-Training Partner Claims to Have the Antidote to Beat Him

Khamzat Chimaev has built a reputation in the UFC middleweight division—a 14-0, undefeated wrecking machine who, last time he fought, practically broke the jaw of a former world champion with a neck crank. He fights like how pestilence worked in the Middle Ages. It would just latch on to people, and soon enough, they are dead in the water. That makes him a scary fighter; not an especially complicated one, but scary regardless.

But what if someone found the cure?

Enter Brazilian middleweight prospect Caio Borralho, a former training partner of Chimaev. Borralho is reported to have helped Chimaev prepare for a fight that ultimately never happened. But in the process, he claims to have spotted weaknesses that no one else has exposed inside the cage.

In a sport where former teammates turning into rivals is nothing new, Borralho’s confidence raises an intriguing question: does he truly know something that 14 other fighters failed to figure out?

It’s common practice for fighters to bring in specific training partners to mimic their upcoming opponents. Borralho was roped in by Chimaev to prepare for the Nate Diaz fight in 2023. Diaz eventually pulled out of the match after Chimaev showed up to the weigh-ins 7.5 lbs overweight.

Regardless, Borralho claims to have gained valuable experience from having watched him up close while training in Sweden and Las Vegas for five weeks.

So, when Rampage Jackson asked Borralho how he feels he would fare against Chimaev, the middleweight prospect smiled and claimed he would be fine.

“Actually I have an advantage against all the guys that should face him… I kind of know a little bit about his system and what he wants to do next and what he wants the guy to do next so he can’t mess with his system.”, he said.

The Brazilian middleweight then tracked back a little bit and added, ” I am not saying he is an easy task because his wrestling is like another level, but I know I have an advantage on him.”

Upon Jackson’s insistence, Borralho then went on to explain the secret to the Chimaev sauce, or tried to at least. According to him, watching him do this thing on TV doesn’t do justice to the 185-pound title contender’s talents.

Borralho on what makes Chimaev special

“People see it, but when you actually feel it, it’s a whole different level. I think he’s the best wrestler in the division.”, Borralho explained. Citing some of Chimaev’s best performances, Borralho pointed out how he had dominated Kamaru Usman at UFC 294 in 2023.

It’s true that the fight went the distance and Usman put up a fight better than most. But Usman is a former welterweight champion, who was ranked the pound for pound best for years on an end and is considered the greatest 170 lb champion after Georges St. Pierre.

To manhandle a world champion like Usman the way he did, Chimaev must have needed something a little more than just talent and god-given power.

According to Borralho, there is. And it’s his insane work ethic.

“I’ve never seen anyone train like him,” Borralho revealed. “One time, he did five rounds of sparring, then three or four rounds of pad work, and then a 30-minute round. I was like, what the f*ck is this guy doing?”, he added, still in disbelief.

Chimaev is expected to return to the octagon later this year in a bid for the middleweight title against champion Dricus du Plessis.