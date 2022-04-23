“I don’t see him being a world champion”- Jorge Masvidal shares his opinion on Paddy Pimblett and Sean O’Malley

Jorge Masvidal recently shared his insights on Sean O’Malley and Paddy Pimblett, who are two of the young and rising stars in the UFC

Jorge Masvidal was asked about Sean O’malley and Paddy Pimblett on an episode of IMPAULSIVE. He responded by saying that Suga Sean is a great athlete. However Masvidal wondered if he is a bit fragile; Not mentally but physically compared to everybody else in his weight class. Good timing, great distance and speed were some of the impressive points of Suga Sean according to Jorge.

Masvidal liked Sean O’malley’s chances more at 135 pounds getting closer to the title or winning it rather than Paddy the baddy at 155 pounds or Khamzat Chimaev at 170 pounds.

He said:

“He’s good. Great athlete. I did see him when he fought Chito Vera, which is another guy that I love a lot, a good friend of mine. He got hurt and then couldn’t continue right. So going forth, is he a little fragile or something? Not like mentally but physically, is he not as sturdy as everybody else? That’s something you gotta wonder. But as far as an athlete and talent goes the kid has it in him. He’s got good timing, great distance, good speed and he’s f***ing huge for the weight class.”

Sean O’Malley has a professional record of 15 wins and 1 loss which came against Chito Vera who is also amongst one of the top Bantamweights in the UFC.

Suga Sean is an amazing young talent who has a striking heavy game in the UFC. He is one of the decorated strikers in the 135 pound division.

Masvidal also mentioned that he liked the wild style of Paddy the baddy and thought it was interesting.

However Gamebred added that Paddy isn’t a championship material fighter yet. Masvidal also stated that it could change anytime (referring to paddy not being a championship caliber guy yet). He said:

“I think he [Pimblett] is entertaining as f***. I think he’s wild, but from the skillset right now I don’t see him being a world champion. But that could change, you know, right. But his skillset right now, I don’t think it’s at the top, where it should be, you know.”

Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett is a 27 year old professional fighter with a record of 18 wins and 3 losses overall and is currently 2 and 0 in the UFC.

Paddy ‘the baddy’ was impressive in his last UFC. In his post fight interview he mentioned that he is never ever in a boring fight. He also rated himself a 5 or 6 out of 10.

When asked about who he wants fight next, The baddy in a non serious way with a serious face said he will get some rest, get a little bit fat and would want to fight Mark zuckerberg next as he thinks he is the biggest bully.

On his future

Jorge majorly had positive things to say about two these young and rising stars in the UFC. Masvidal was also asked about where he goes from here to which he replied that he wants to get better in the wrestling department. The BMF champ said its the wrestling which gave him problems against Colby and Usman. Gamebred also added that he doesn’t feel Usman is a legit striker or special.

The BMF champion has plenty of experience on his side as he has won 35 fights and lost 16. He recently had a bad run in the UFC as he got three back to back losses. 2 were at the hands of the Nigerian Nightmare and 1 against the Chaos Colby Covington. Jorge Masvidal still remains one of the top draws for the UFC.

