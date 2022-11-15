“I Called Conor McGregor Out To Fight”: Paulo Costa Mocks Gilbert Burn’s Call-Out to Jorge Masvidal

Paulo Costa has been on a Twitter frenzy dating back over a year ago. The former Middleweight title challenger has made quite the headlines for his derisive comments on a number of subjects. ‘Borrachinha’ recently took to Twitter and posted a cryptic tweet, referencing the ‘Notorious’ Conor McGregor, where he claimed he wished to fight him.

While the two are a staggering 30lbs in the difference between them at the very least, there is no plausible scenario wherein the fight will transpire.

Yet, one can’t help but wonder if the Tweet was aimed at a fellow Brazilian, Gilbert Burns. The tweet posted by Costa was identical in structure to the Tweet put out by ‘Durinho’.

Just to let you all know I called Conor mcgregor out to fight 3 times and ufc agreed but he said he was sick for the first and now he said he will be out to enjoy the Christmas with family. I wanted but if was only my fault. Proper Whiskey va Secret juice is going down — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) November 15, 2022

Costa stated-

“Just to let you all know I called Conor McGregor out to fight 3 times and ufc agreed but he said he was sick for the first and now he said he will be out to enjoy the Christmas with family. I wanted but if was only my fault. Proper Whiskey va Secret juice is going down”

Below, you can find Gilbert Bruns’ original tweet. See any similarities yet?

Just letting everyone know that @ufc offered me @GamebredFighter 3x First time was for Nov 12. He said he needs more time, second time for Dec 10 he said he was going to 🇧🇷 to fight me and now he just said no again! 🤷🏾‍♂️ so I guess the B from his BMF belt doesn’t stand for bad 🤦🏾‍♂️ — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) November 14, 2022

Also read: After Conor McGregor’s Close Acquaintance, Another UFC Title Contender Raises Suspicion at Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva, by Asking Dana White This

Gilbert Burns and Paulo Costa!

The newly resurfaced detestation between the two Brazilians, have stemmed from earlier this year. When Costa was programmed to welcome former UFC Middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold back to the octagon back in August, little did he know that Burns was rooting for Rockhold?

While appearing on a podcast, the Brazilian was asked who he believes would win between the two 185lbs men. ‘Durinho’ gave an answer, which caught numerous individuals astonished.

Burns stated-

“I’ll be rooting for Rockhold. ‘Borrachinha..nothing against him. S***. I think he’s a clown. I see him on Twitter, he posts a lot of b*******. He’s always clowning..He lost to Adesanya, losing happens. You lost. Next he fought Marvin Vettori, he arrived super heavy.“

Who would have thought that the rivalry between two countrymen would make the headlines in 2022?

Also read: Paulo Costa Calls Out UFC ‘Gangster’ Khamzat Chimaev After Stating Robert Whittaker Fight- “Are Just Rumors”

What have the pair been up to?

Gilbert Burns has been campaigning for a UFC bout for quite some time now. The former Welterweight title challenger is coming off a loss to Khamzat Chimaev, which occurred earlier in April this year. The 36-year-old has been asking for a contest with Jorge Masvidal since then.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Whittaker (@robwhittakermma)

However, talks have not materialized, which has led to Burns’ tweet from earlier today. Any fight that Gilbert Burns is involved in, has always been exhilarating to watch.

Paulo Costa, on the other hand, is slated to step foot into enemy territory when he walks into Australia in February of the new year. The ‘Eraser’ is set to take on Middleweight gatekeeper, Robert Whittaker!

No doubt, the contest will determine who the number one contender for the title will be!

However, in light of the recent circumstances, we might just see a contest between Gilbert Burns and Paulo Costa take place down the line.

Also read: WATCH- Paulo Costa Channels His Inner Mike Tyson During Training and Calls Out Jake Paul