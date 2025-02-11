‘Khamzat or Me, Your Time Is Coming’: Top Ranked Middleweight Threatens Dricus Du Plessis

UFC 312 SYDNEY, Dricus Du Plessis of South Africa looks on after retaining his middleweight title against Sean Strickland of United States during the UFC 312 event at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Sunday, February 9, 2025. Credit IMAGO / AAP

In the UFC, fighters who can sell pay-per-views and generate hype often find themselves in title contention quicker than those who let their performances do the talking. Middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis understands this dynamic and has made it clear that he’s prioritizing big-money fights. However, title contender Nassourdine Imavov isn’t necessarily a big fan of his tactics.

Following his KO win over Israel Adesanya at UFC Saudi Arabia, Imavov had issued a challenge to whoever came out of UFC 312 as the middleweight champion. However, after DDP defended the title successfully, he dismissed Imavov’s challenge by claiming it didn’t make any sense to engage with it.

DDP instead wants to take on a much bigger challenge like Khamzat Chimaev. Responding to this blatant disregard for his contention, Imavov called out the champion for taking the opportunity the UFC provided him with and refusing to play it forward. Citing the perceived hypocrisy, Imavov added,

“That’s what the UFC is all about, allow the best to become champ, no matter their fame, you’re a good example of that,” Imavov tweeted. “You took advantage of it and now you’re closing the door. Khamzat is a superstar, he’ll sell against anyone. Him or me, your time’s coming Dricus Du Plessis”

That’s what the @ufc is all about, allow the best to become champ, no matter their fame, you’re a good example of that. You took advantage of it and now you’re closing the door. Khamzat is a superstar, he’ll sell against anyone. Him or me, your time’s coming @dricusduplessis https://t.co/BUhsuYT8uv — Imavov Nassourdine (@imavov1) February 9, 2025

The 28-year-old French fighter has been steadily rising in the UFC’s middleweight rankings and currently holds an impressive 16-4-0 record and the #2 spot in the division. That said, DDP is not wrong in his assessment.

Chimaev has long been built and advertised as a future champion and his performances have only solidified the faith that the UFC has put in him. Stylistically speaking, he could provide a far greater challenge to Du Plessis’ reign than Imavov. Despite this, the champion had been advocating for a fight with him for months now.

Dricus du Plessis reposts a tweet saying that DDP vs Chimaev is the fight to make #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/M9auV2g5KJ — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 27, 2024

So, it only makes sense that DDP’s next title defense is against Chimaev. From a personal standpoint, a win over Chimaev would make him one of the most sought-after champions on the UFC roster. That said, Imavov should not feel disappointed.

DDP might not see him as a worthwhile challenge right now, but if manages to get through Chimaev, Imavov be the one to get his number.

Imavov’s striking should worry Du Plessis

Du Plessis’ unorthodox skills might have made him a dangerous opponent inside the octagon but purely banking on it could be a fatal mistake as time goes on. Professional mixed martial artists, especially at the top of the division, spend a great amount of time studying their opponents. And Imavov is a great student of that practice.

Since his loss to Strickland in 2023, Imavov has improved by leaps and bounds and is now a far more calculated and dangerous striker. Take his KO of Adesanya for example. He straight-up clocked Izzy with a powerful right. It wasn’t really even a counter punch but it was quick, precise, and knocked Izzy off his feet.

Due to his very reason, former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman believes if Du Plessis underestimates Imavov, he might land in a whole new world of trouble. While he acknowledged the champion’s impressive performance against Strickland on his Pound4Pound podcast, Usman pointed out that improvements were needed from DDP and said,

“From what I saw yesterday (at UFC 312), there’s still a big question mark on potentially two guys that I think have a great shot at dethroning DDP. If he fought Nassourdine Imavov the way that he fought Sean Strickland… I don’t like that fight for DDP.”

As of right now, DDP will really need to brush up on his takedown defense and grappling as a whole since that’s what Chimaev will put test. After that, he better start working on his movement and pivots, before the way he was trying to move in, jab, and move out in his fight against Strickland, it will be tough to keep it up against a far more aggressive power puncher like Imavov.