New UFC Debate Erupts: Georges St-Pierre, Not Jon Jones, Is the Real GOAT

The never-ending debate on who the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) in the UFC is has taken an interesting turn. The debate has always been between 2 or 3 fighters: Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, Demetrious Johnson, and the occasional mentions of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

But the two names most fighters and fans agree on are Jones and GSP. The pair revolutionized the sport, dominating their divisions for years and looking untouchable in the process. Both also returned towards the end of their career and won a title in a higher weight class.

However, with Jones’ refusal to unify the heavyweight title against interim champion Tom Aspinall, it seems he has fallen in stature with the general public.

The UFC heavyweight champ has failed to defend his belt in over 6 months and has mocked the interim champion for trying to get the fight booked.

As a result, the heavyweight division has been put on hold while Jones holidays in Asia. Meanwhile, ace MMA journalist Ariel Helwani has claimed that the UFC had even accepted his demand for ‘F**k You’ money but Jones has remained elusive despite it.

This is why a large section of fans now think the title of GOAT should go to St-Pierre. On a UFC Reddit thread, a fan posted, “2 division champion. Fought the toughest division and guys bigger than him unlike Jones.” Along with a picture of GSP.

He went on to add, “If Jones were to fight guys his size, he would have been at heavyweight earlier in his career; he wanted no part of prime Brock, Cain, Francis, or Stipe”, noting that GSP never tested positive for steroids or had to use eye pokes to win a fight.”

Fans in the comments section were in complete agreement.

“Jon Jones should never be in the Goat conversation,” said one, while another noted, “I’ve been on this side of the coin for like 5 years now at least. True MMA fans have known this. Shouldn’t have taken Jones being scared of Francis and Tom for casuals to realize this.”

But Jones has added another twist to the story; he is teasing fans with a potential fight against Ngannou next.

Few years too late: Jones finally seeks Ngannou fight

Back in 2022- 23, when Ngannou was the UFC heavyweight champion, the subject of a fight between him and Jones had been tossed in the air to much intrigue amongst the fans.

However, Jones remained absent from the UFC during Ngannou’s reign, only to return just 2 months after the Cameroonian left the promotion to win the heavyweight title.

Now, as Jones searches for an opponent for his next fight, which could be his last, he wants a ‘legacy’ fight, meaning he wants to fight the biggest names only, for which he thinks Aspinall doesn’t qualify.

So when he heard Ngannou still wanted to fight him, he coudn’t have been more elated.

“I’m hearing Francis Ngannou is still interested… now we’re talking. That’s a real super fight. A clash of champions, not just hype. He held the UFC belt. I’ve defended mine for over a decade.” Jones tweeted out, almost selling the fight to the fans.

I’m hearing Francis Ngannou is still interested… now we’re talking. That’s a real super fight. A clash of champions, not just hype. He held the UFC belt, I’ve defended mine for over a decade. Two kings from different roads. Not just one legend facing a mouth that’s hot right… — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) June 6, 2025

‘Bones’ then went on to explain how it adds to his legacy, “Two kings from different roads. Not just one legend facing a mouth that’s hot right now, but two real legacies colliding.” Making this fight, however, is a task in itself.

Ngannou is currently signed with the PFL, meaning Dana White would have to cut a deal with the organization for a cross-promotion event. Besides, ‘The Predator’ seems to be more focused on his boxing career at the moment.