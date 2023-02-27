Jon Jones Highlights: When ‘Bones’ Suffered a Loss After Landing an Illegal Blow in UFC Fight

Feb 15, 2020; Rio Rancho, New Mexico, USA; UFC fighter Jon Jones attends the light heavyweight bout between Jan Blachowicz (blue) and Corey Anderson (red) during UFC Fight Night at Santa Ana Star Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The consensus greatest light heavyweight Jon Jones makes his return inside the octagon at UFC 285. The much-anticipated return of ‘Bones’ will be in the heavyweight division against Cyril Gane. Jones is moving up a weight class and it’s a huge jump. Jon Jones has defeated some of the most talented fighters like Rashad Evans, Daniel Cormier, Alexander Gustafsson, Anthony Smith, Chael Sonnen, Vitor Belfort and many more. ‘Bones’ however has suffered a loss in the octagon against Matt Hamill after landing illegal elbows on him.

Many believe that Jones is undefeated inside the octagon, as the illegal strikes led to disqualification. No one has ever been able to dominate Jones or beat him clean.

When Jon Jones suffered a loss in the UFC:

Jon Jones was an upcoming prospect until he suffered a loss against Matt Hamill. Before his loss he fought Andre Gusmao, Stephan Bonnar and Jake O’Brien.

Jon Jones up until he got disqualified was dominating the entire fight against Hamill. Jones took Hamill down and started to heavy ground and pound on his opponent. Jones looked entirely in control of the fight and looked like he was moving to another victory.

The referee stopped Jones midway, and the fans in the arena were surprised and up on their seats. The reason the referee stopped ‘Bones’ was because he landed a couple of 12 to 6 elbows on Hamill. 12 to 6 elbows are a rule in the UFC where you can’t land elbows in a certain manner on your opponent when he is down.

We can’t wait for #UFC285 😤 Check-out some of the biggest storylines heading into an epic PPV event that features two title fights and plenty of intriguing fights ⤵️:https://t.co/dTdwBi3Mzg — UFC News (@UFCNews) February 26, 2023

To the surprise of many, this rule exists and makes no sense, as there are more lethal options that are allowed in the sport of MMA. The fighters, the fans and the pundits believe Jon Jones is still undefeated. The loss he suffered was a DQ, and that isn’t a loss in the eyes of many.

What’s next for Jon Jones:

Jon Jones vs Cyril Gane is going to be an epic battle as both are high level fighters. If Jones is able to secure a win against Gane then he could very well be the greatest pound for pound fighter in the UFC.

For Cyril Gane this is the second shot at the heavyweight title as he suffered a loss against Francis Ngannou when he fought for the title.

As we prepare for the return of Jon Jones at #UFC285, take a look at @JonnyBones‘ career highlights and records ⤵️:https://t.co/Al1byXUIA8 — UFC News (@UFCNews) February 26, 2023

Both fighters have an incredible record inside the octagon. Jon Jones is 26-1 with 1NC, whereas Cyril Gane is 11-1. Will the Frenchman be able to defeat the greatest lightweight ever, or will Jones put on a clinic even after coming back from a three-year lay-off. We will find out March 4th at UFC 285.

What are your picks for UFC 285?

