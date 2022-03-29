Basketball

“LeBron James, you’re talking sh*t, putting targets on police’s backs” – Colby Covington slams LA Lakers star for double standards

Colby Covington LeBron James
Archie Blade

Previous Article
"LeBron James has not been used as graphic even once in the 43 losses this season!": Lakers' social media prefers to blame losses on young players like Malik Monk and Austin Reaves
Next Article
"Devin Booker gonna win 60+games averaging 26-6 and won’t even get consideration": Shaquille O’Neal is disgruntled about Suns guard's short shrift for MVP, points to Steve Nash's 05' win
NBA Latest Post
"The Air Jordan 1 almost did not happen thanks to Michael Jordan’s wish to sign with Adidas": His Airness’ Mother is the reason why Jordan Brand exists
“The Air Jordan 1 almost did not happen thanks to Michael Jordan’s wish to sign with Adidas”: His Airness’ Mother is the reason why Jordan Brand exists

The Air Jordan 1 is what started it all for the Basketball-cum-sneaker fans, without it,…