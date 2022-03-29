“LeBron James, you’re talking sh*t, putting targets on police’s backs” – Colby Covington slams LA Lakers star for double standards

Colby Covington slams LeBron James for double standards. The UFC star continued his beef with the LA Lakers star during a recent appearance on a podcast.

LeBron James is undoubtedly one of the most popular athletes in the world today. He is fawned over by millions but Colby Covington is not one of them. The UFC star seems to have an odd one way feud with the NBA Superstar and it continued with his recent comments.

During an appearance on the FULL SEND PODCAST, Covington had an earful for James, who is a prominent Democratic Party activist. He called him out for his double standards on the police and slammed him for using them as security for him and his family despite being against them.



Colby Covington slams LeBron James for double standards

“That’s why I laugh at LeBron James. Dude – you’re talking sh*t. You’re putting targets on police officers’ backs, but then you’re using police security for your family.”

LeBron James has been open with how he feels regarding police brutality, tweeting the words “You’re next #accountability,” in response to the death of a 16-year-old teenager last year. He eventually deleted his tweet.

This is far from the first time Covington has had an issue with the Lakers star. Right before his recent fight with Jorge Masvidal, Covington called James a woke spineless coward.

“I wanna send a big thank you to all the real heroes and celebrities in this country. Not that woke, spineless coward like LeBron James. I’m talking about our heroes – law enforcement, military, our first respondents – God bless you all.”

He also took a shot at James after the Lakers won the 2020 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat in six games for “setting the record for the least-watched NBA Finals in history.”

Heard they finally scraped @nate_robinson’s carcass off the @staplescenter floor. I’d make @kingjames eat the canvas in half the amount of time. Everyone knows current @NBA players are the softest and most privileged athletes on the planet. #TysonJones #Facts — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) November 30, 2020



He even challenged him to a fight claiming that he’d make the Lakers star eat the canvas. However, James seems to be unfazed and unbothered. He has yet to respond to any of Covington’s ramblings and it is unlikely that he will. Covington may have to dig deep in his well of insults if he is to goad a reaction out of the NBA star. Until then James’ sights will be fixed on helping his team stay in contention.

The LA Lakers are 10th in the Western Conference after their recent loss against the New Orleans Pelicans despite picking up a 23-point lead in the game. There’s still 8 games left in the regular season for them to ensure that they do not do not drop out of the play-in tournament bracket.



Covington on the other hand, recently picked up a massive win over yet another long time rival Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272. The two went five rounds with Covington picking up the unanimous decision. This was his third win in his last five fights extending his overall record to 17 wins and 3 losses.

