Leon Edwards in Talks with Dana White and Co. for UFC 300 Title Defense, No Mention of Potential Opponent Yet

Dana White’s promise of an incredible card for UFC 300 is proving true, with announced names and potential additions sparking excitement among fight fans. The latest addition to the conversation is UFC champion Leon Edwards, who recently defended his title at UFC 296. Recently, at the Aston Villa vs Burnley, Leon Edwards stated that he is in talks to feature at UFC 300 and intends to defend his title in April of 2024.

Edwards, a huge Aston Villa fan, was presented at the local game in Birmingham, England. The local boy was brought out onto the field at half-time. Coming off a solid win against Colby Covington, he received a massive roar from the crowd. The crowd’s decibel level went even higher while he was talking to the broadcasting team. He stated,

“I will defend my belt in April at UFC 300 in Vegas again, then hopefully in the summertime get a fight back home in Birmingham at Villa Park. I’m in talks with the UFC, so hopefully we can get it done.”

While several potential names, including Belal Muhammad and Islam Makhachev, are in talks to fight against Edwards, none have been confirmed as of now. Discussions are ongoing for his next opponent. Team Edwards seems uninterested in a matchup against Belal Muhammad, who was promised a title shot. It will be intriguing to see whom White and Co. decide to book Edwards against.

Team Leon Edwards is not interested in fighting Belal Muhammad at UFC 300

For those who don’t know, Dana White promised Muhammad a title shot next. However, Team Edwards appears uninterested in facing him. As on the recent MMA Hour episode, in a chat with Ariel Helwani, Edwards’ coach, Dave Lovell, suggested that Burns provides a more compelling matchup than Belal. He stated,

“Let’s put it real. Belal earns his place even though he hasn’t done what Leon did. But you know what he has earned himself his contendership. To be honest, if I really had the choice but I don’t think it will happen I would like Leon to fight Burns.”

Subsequently, Muhammad took numerous shots at Edwards and his team on the internet, accusing Edwards’ team of avoiding a fight. With the talk of a potential fight at UFC 300 being heated now, fans are looking forward to seeing, who Edwards will face in the octagon.