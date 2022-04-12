“Let him say it to my face, not in comments” – Khamzat Chimaev insults Shavkat Rakhmonov in an Instagram comment that got deleted later

Khamzat Chimaev recently commented on an Instagram photo with a quotation from Shavkat Rakhmonov, who said that the Chechen-born fighter’s skills don’t impress him.

“Shavkat Rakhmonov not impressed with Khamzat Chimaev’s skills,” the caption reads (translated to English).

‘Borz,’ on the other hand, was not amused. “Who’s that chump?!?” he inquired bluntly, eventually deleting the comment. Rakhmonov was asked about Chimaev’s statements during a recent Q&A session with fans. He replied:

“Let him say it to my face, not in comments. We’ll talk when we see each other. I’ve nothing against him. We’re just opponents and I’m not gonna insult him. I’m not gonna insult his family or nation. We’ll fight one day and then see who’s better.”

I’m the biggest fight for him!

Another fan inquired if the Kazakhstani fighter was upset by the scenario. Rakhmonov responded by saying that he tries not to think about such things. This is a sign to him that he’s inside Chimaev’s head. According to ‘Nomad,’ the Chechen-born Swede is concerned about his advancement in the company.

Rakhmonov, who is ranked No. 15, has fought three times in the octagon and has won all three battles. His strong results have propelled him quickly into the welterweight division.

Shavkat Rakhmonov was also asked if Khamzat Chimaev knew anything about him, to which he responded:

“Surely, he does! How can he not know?! I’m the biggest fight for him! It’s not Burns or a title. We can fight in the cage or in the streets. If someone has something to tell, we can do it. If someone has ‘questions’ to me, we can do it anywhere.”

Rakhmonov stated that if he runs into ‘Borz,’ he will confront him about his comments. ‘Nomad’ also said that what happens when they meet is determined by Chimaev’s attitude.

Shavkat Rakhmonov is a welterweight fighter from Kazakhstan with a perfect 15-0 MMA record. He was the M-1 Global welterweight champion in the past. Before joining the UFC, he primarily fought in Russia.

Rakhmonov responding to Chimaev’s comment:

Khamzat Chimaev claims to be a champion already

Khamzat Chimaev discussed the prospective title shot issue during his UFC 273 pre-fight media scrum. If ‘Borz’ wins on Saturday, the general belief among supporters is that he should be given a title opportunity next.

Because his opponents are hesitant to fight him, Chimaev claimed flatly that he is already a champion. ‘Borz’ feels that everyone is aware of it:

“I’m already a champ. The guys don’t want to fight me. And I go out, I have surgery something. You want to go to the boxing somewhere. And he can fix his arm and we are going to go to the boxing. I don’t know. And other guy talks [I] didn’t fight like somebody top 10 and they always find some excuses, you know. I’m ready, I’m already the champion, people know that.”

