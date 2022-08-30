Luke Rockhold had a fight to remember for Ages against Paulo Costa even though he lost his last UFC Career fight

Luke Rockhold’s had an Amazing fight to end his UFC career and even fans won’t be able to forget the fight he had.

Luke Rockhold recently ended his 15-year career in MMA with a gutsy effort at UFC 278. Although he ended up losing a back-and-forth decision to Paul Costa, the fight was memorable as both men were forced to dig deep. elevation of Salt Lake City. But it was the sequence in the last minute that drew the most attention as the former middleweight champion turned top position and forcefully used his own damaged face to smear blood all over Costa’s face, igniting social media and leaving Costa covered in crimson.

Luke Rockhold explained his thoughts on the sequence on The MMA Hour.

“It was just ‘s*sssssssssssssss,'” Rockhold said. “I recall only exchanging words and realising that there is a difference between arguing and murder. And I had the impression that he was trying to flee while I was there to murder or be killed. If there had been more time, it wouldn’t have taken as long because I was in a hurry and should have been in the mounting position. You understand how the world functions. I just immersed myself into it and had to work to catch up after falling behind often.

“But I just felt like I was there with an inferior man and I wanted to show him, ‘You’re my b****.’

Rockhold, a former UFC and Strikeforce champion, noted that the damage he suffered in his war of attrition with Costa appears largely contained.

While he may have been a bloody mess during the match. Rockhold said he doesn’t expect to require any surgery after the fight, no matter how bad things may have seemed.

“Honestly, he just broke my nose early into the fight” Rockhold said. “He kept screwing me up because he broke my nose and then he kept punching me in the nose and I felt the damn thing crunching in my face and I was like, ‘F***!’ That really pissed me off the most. It brought me back to the fight I guess you have to piss me off.

My nose was off, and I believe he even removed some of the bulge, you know, from the side angle, so it was definitely gone before, said Rockhold. He then straightened me and removed the comb, at which point I said, “F***, I’ve had a Hollywood nose job.

Rockhold continued, “Now that the fight is over, I have no ill will toward Costa. But it doesn’t mean we’re going to be buddies any time soon,”

I believe people could at least recognise me. I’ll accept. It is.

UFC 278 was big for Luke Rockhold

All in all, Rockhold said he was proud of how he ended his decorated career at UFC 278. Despite his three-fight losing streak, Rockhold did something for himself with such a valiant performance after a layoff that spanned more than three fights. flight.

His journey since winning the title in 2015 over Chris Weidman has been littered with injuries. Bad luck and tough losses, but Rockhold has still made his way.

Rockhold said, “Damn, it all worked out. And I really am grateful for the effort and handwork i put into it…. “I committed to completing this thing right, bringing the dog back, and doing it for myself. I transformed my life. You lose sight of that after you reach the pinnacle of the game. Do you let society influence you, do what society wants, and lose sight of that? What does that mean? is the first thing you play when you reach the summit of the mountain.

“You’ve made it to the top, you’ve got to be the king of the game, and then you’re like. Now how do I navigate what society wants from me?’ I think a lot of people do that — men lose track of themselves. So the kicking out, the real me, kicking out the old dog that I had before Weidman, that was it. It was fine. It was good to find it.”

