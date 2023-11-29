“Lying Motherf*ckers”: Dana White on Prime Card’s Rumored 1.3 Million PPV Figures Featuring Logan Paul, KSI, & Dillon Danis

The world of influencer boxing has grown tremendously over the past few years. The likes of Jake Paul, Logan Paul and KSI are a few of the names that have spearheaded this movement. Since their first fight in 2018, they have inspired a lot of other influencers to get into the sport as well.

Both Paul and KSI have continued on their boxing journey. Mostly recently, the co-founders of Prime put on a fight card dubbed the ‘Prime Card’. The event featured a number of flights including KSI vs Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis.

Following the event there were claims that the fight card brought in a whopping 1.3 million PPV buys. However, the PPV sales numbers is not something Dana White is buying. In a recent interview with the Nelk Boys on Full Send Podcast, he shared his thoughts on the same. He said,

“I haven’t heard about anybody selling a lot of pay-per-views lately. Let me tell you how hard it is to sell 1.3 million pay-per-view buys, and if you did sell 1.3 million – if you sold 700,000 pay-per-view buys-they’d put putting on fights f*** 10 times a year. When you hear those kinds of numbers fly around the pay-per-view world, they’re lying motherf**. Don’t ever believe that s**t.”



Would Dana White ever get involved in an event of this kind? Let’s take a closer look.

Dana White shuts down interest in influencer boxing

For a long time now, Dana White has been wanting to enter the boxing business. However, due to multiple reasons, that has not materialised. White is currently business partners with KSI whose company Prime Hydration is a sponsor for the UFC. Despite their business relationships White was brutally honest about the reality of YouTuber boxing events.

He went on to add that events such as the ‘Prime Card’ generate a lot of interest and hype on social media. However, they do not translate to PPV sales on fight day. White also added that these events take away the attention that is supposed to be given to real boxing fights that are taking place. Finally Dana White stated that he would never get involved in any sort of event such as this, as he feels it does not align with his values as a promoter.

White is known for his business acumen. It would be interesting to see if the UFC President hosts a boxing event in the future or not.