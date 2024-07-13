Magomed Ankalaev Challenges Alex Pereira to Prove Championship Status by Accepting Fight

Alex Pereira is the boogeyman of the UFC light heavyweight division. Following his recent performances, nobody wants to be his next victim, bar Magomed Ankalaev. Of course, it’s the Russian fighter that wants to take on the most dangerous fighter in the division. And he’s just challenged the champion again.

It’s also the next logical step for ‘Poatan’ if moving up in weight class to face Jon Jones fight is not an option right now. Ankalaev is the only real threat left for him to face in the division.

The Russian fighter has recently amped up the trash-talking and the call outs in order to secure a title shot. He knows Pereira is currently looking for his next fight and is in talks with the UFC.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Anklaev called out ‘Poatan’ saying he has to fight him if he wants to be a legitimate champion and solidify his status,

“My message to Alex is, Alex hang tight, until you beat somebody as well rounded of a fighter as myself in this division, you cannot call yourself the champion of the division.”

Magomed Ankalaev says he is in negotations with the UFC for the Alex Pereira fight, and says it is in Alex’s hands to accept the fight. Magomed also says that it will be an “easy fight” for him, and tells Alex that he cannot call himself a champion until he beats someone… pic.twitter.com/fT924VcE6k — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 13, 2024

Ankalaev does have a point, no fighter in the light heavyweight division has really tested his wrestling. All his fights so far have been striking showdowns.

So although the Russian does bring a new threat to the Brazilian, getting close to him and taking him down is a separate challenge in itself because all Pereira needs is one punch, not even a solid connection, even a graze against his glove is enough to put anyone down.

Like Hunter Campbell, UFC’s Chief Business Officer said when Dana White asked him about the new gloves and their KO prowess, “I don’t think it matters what he’s f*cking wearing“.

Regardless, after weeks of enjoying time off with his kids in New York, ‘Poatan’ recently released a YouTube video where he spoke about all the fight rumors and even addressed Ankalaev’s trash-talking.

Pereira’s like a Pokemon, the final version is yet to come

Pereira is looking for his next fight, and all indications suggest he is looking to move up in weight and take on the likes of Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones. But before he does that, he needs to go through Magomed Ankalaev, the last legit challenge in the division.

In a recent YouTube video, he responded to Ankalaev claiming he could knock ‘Poatan’ out, to which he replied by saying that he was still improving, getting better, training and evolving.

“You guys saw, a lot of people trying to self promote. Trying to belittle me, saying they will knock me out, finish me… but I’m training, evolving…Now I’m evolving, so each fight it’s getting harder for them.”

Alex Pereira reacts to Magomed Ankalaev saying he will knock him out: “You guys saw, a lot of people trying to self promote. Trying to belittle me, saying they will knock me out, finish me… but I’m training, evolving… I just started evolving now, that’s the difference. [I… pic.twitter.com/AitVqeATLT — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 12, 2024

With Pereira showing heavyweight aspirations, Ankalaev will have to do something special to secure a title shot next. Fortunately, he too has been winning his fights, and given how much Dana White seems to be against the idea of Poatan at heavyweight, it’s likely that this is the fight fans are going to get.